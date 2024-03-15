Nollywood actor Somadina Adinma was having a peaceful day until a netizen shared a video of him trekking on the busy roads of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Akwa (UNIZIK)

A motorist was thriving within the vicinity when he saw the movie star in the company of guys casually walking the road

The young man immediately took his phone to record the awkward moment, which has ignited interesting takes from other internet users

Nollywood actor Somadina Adinma has been dragged on social media following his recent outing.

A young man, who was driving in the comfort of his car was shocked to see Somadina trekking on the busy roads of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Akwa.

Somadina trends for trekking at UNIZIK road. Credit: @adinmasomadina

Seeing the movie star, he immediately took his phone to capture the moment on a video.

Somadina, who was spotted wearing a casual tee shirt and sweatpants, was in the company of the other guys as they strolled down the road.

The young motorist took a jab at Somadina for being a famous Nollywood star, yet couldn't afford a car since he had known him since 2017.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Somadina trekking

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Posshhhest:

"With your big age, see the rubb!$hhh you’re doing."

tomiherbalempire:

"Tell me you are stup!d without telling you are stup!d"

nks_kitchen:

"And so? People that have exotic cars never shame another person, na you wey use rug design your dashboard putting people under unnecessary pressure."

feggysmith:

"The Audacity for him showing the Entire World he’s Face While making a Fool of himself Bro you Jxt Disgraced your Entire Family ….Make he nor waka Again bcos of say He be Celebrity ? Na you dey feed am ? God abeg ooo."

kv_by_kelvin_:

"The amount of badly behaved adults we have in this generation ehnnn! The things y’all do keeps amazing me! Unprovoked you video someone minding his business? To what end? To prove what? What’s wrong with you people! What’s wrong ! Ha."

wallpaperplace:

"Someone is peacefully taking a walk this hot afternoon, you record and post him online just for ridicule? Sense is far from you."

mor__r33n__:

"Must be Ment!!! What if he’s on set around that location? Even if him trek so what?"

