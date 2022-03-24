Singer Davido has taken delivery of his Lamborghini ride and he has already started ‘disturbing’ the city of Lagos with the expensive automobile

Just recently, an automobile dealer took to Twitter with a video showing the moment he sighted Davido in the expensive ride around the Ikoyi area of Lagos

The man who had only just seen a Lamborghini for the very first time screamed Davido’s name and shared a video showing the moment online

A Nigerian man on Twitter identified as @nugway has sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community after sharing a video post on his page.

Apparently, the man who is an automobile dealer got lucky as he managed to set his eyes on a Lamborghini ride for the very first time.

Twitter man scream after seein Davido in Ikoyi. Photo: @davido/@nugway

Interestingly, the expensive car wasn’t one that belonged to a random individual but 30BG musician, Davido.

An excited @nugway had initially taken to his page with a tweet letting followers know that he saw Davido inside the ride around the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Moments later, he returned with a video showing the singer in his ride as he moved around Lagos.

@nugway screamed his lungs out trying to get Davido’s attention but the music star paid no mind to him.

Social media users react

H wrote:

"See how your inner Zayn 4pf jump out."

@Snakeystunna said:

"Na Davido dey make you shout or the lambo? Which one."

@insaynworld wrote:

"Omo see nothing but joy. If na U.S you for don hear gunshot from OPPS ."

@ydfk_amaka said:

"How tf do y'all expect him to hold camera well and not shake? After seeing 001??? Wo! If na me I go de vibrate de fidget!"

@lamemzy wrote:

"Buy lambo for lagos wey hold up full. Where you wan take dey drive speed?"

Isreal spotted chilling inside Davido's new Lamborghini

Meanwhile, Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare, is no doubt enjoying from his boss’ generosity.

Legit.ng recently reported that Israel posted photos of himself sitting inside Davido’s newly acquired Lamborghini on social media.

The photos went viral and internet users noted that the car looked good on him while others begged him not to crash the ride.

Source: Legit.ng