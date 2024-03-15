A pregnant Nigerian lady has taken to social media to cry out for help over her situation with her mum

She said her mum informed her she doesn't want to find her in her house as a result of her out-of-wedlock pregnancy

Many internet users sympathised with the young lady and tried to talk her out of terminating the pregnancy

A young pregnant Nigerian lady has cried out online for help, saying her mum ordered her out of her house.

An emotional @meritbaby327 could be seen shedding tears in a video she shared on TikTok.

She said her mum told her not to return to her house. Photo Credit: @meritbaby327

@meritbaby327 displayed her protruding stomach as she lamented over her situation. Wording on her video explained that her mum chased her out due to the pregnancy.

The worried lady contemplated terminating the pregnancy.

"My mom call me that she don't want to see me in her house. I don die. What will I do? Should I remove the baby?" she wrote.

Netizens advised her to plead with her mum to rescind her decision and it seemed to work out as she would update her followers in another video that her mother has forgiven her.

Another young lady had wept after discovering she was pregnant.

People encourage @meritbaby327 to keep the baby

Her Excellency said:

"Go there and beg her.

"She will understand.

"That's how dey talk but don't have the mind of living there children suffer."

Evelyn James said:

"Please my friend keep your baby God will help you please."

cynthiapeace said:

"Keep it okay please.

"She will come around and accept u back."

KellyJuli said:

"Don't ever think of removing that child because if u do u will live to regret it.

"Just focus on ur forthcoming exam and I assured u God will be wit u."

IREMIDE said:

"We you be the mother very soon in this time ur life don spoil."

MaMmAr said:

"Just calm down nothing will happen to you ok don't think of removing it please."

Female king said:

"Don’t remove it, don’t worry she’ll come to love he or her, out of experience."

Lady shows how mum cared for her child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown how her mum cared for her son despite issuing her a threat earlier.

In a touching video shared on TikTok by @chizzymercie, the woman made the baby's hair. It was revealed in the video that the mother never wanted her daughter to get pregnant and had threatened to throw her out if she did.

The daughter eventually got pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy. However, the mum did not carry out her threat, as the reverse became the case. The woman loves her grandson and takes good care of him.

