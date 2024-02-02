A mother who warned her daughter not to get pregnant has changed her heart after she gave birth

The lady said her mother threatened to chase her out of the house if she fell pregnant, but the woman did not carry out the threat

After she gave birth to her baby, the lady said her mother was deeply in love with her grandson despite the earlier warning against pregnancy

Many reactions have trailed the video of a mother who is deeply in love with her grandson.

In a touching video shared on TikTok by @chizzymercie, the woman was seen making the baby's hair.

The woman earlier warned her daughter against getting pregnant. Photo credit: TikTok/@chizzymercie.

Source: TikTok

Ironically, it was revealed in the video that the mother never wanted her daughter to get pregnant.

In fact, she had threatened to throw her daughter out should she get pregnant in her house.

But the reverse is now the case as the woman loves the child after her daughter eventually got pregnant and gave birth.

The video went viral, with many TikTokers sharing their own experiences.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a woman and her grandson

@sakamariam03 said:

"That was what my mom always said but she cried pass when I lost him."

@uka said:

"All this mum self na case."

@leemahbea02 commented:

"The baby is so calm."

@Maryjennifer370 said:

"My charming king. Big mommy loves you."

@Asiwaju baby said:

"My own mum go chase you and won't even care after you have the baby."

@Dunni commented:

"If you like go get another belle I will not visit you."

@bostypresh said:

"See as he sit down. Like agbalagba."

Oyinbo woman married to Nigerian man shows her baby bump

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful pregnant white woman who is married to a Nigerian man has shown off her protruding baby bump.

In one of her videos, the woman said it takes only two minutes for women to get pregnant but they carry the pregnancy for nine months.

The video resonated with her fellow women, and some of them said when the baby comes out, it resembles the father.

Source: Legit.ng