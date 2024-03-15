A mother has suffered a devastating illness while delivering her baby and her video has gone viral

The woman was seen in a trending video lying silently on a bed with her baby in her arm but she remained largely unmoved

She was said to have suffered stroke in the labour room, making a lot of people to appreciate what mothers go through

A mother who reportedly suffered a stroke after giving birth to her baby has gone viral on social media.

The woman was spotted as she lay on a bed largely unmoved and mute even though her baby was closeby.

The woman was said to have suffered stroke while delivering her baby. Photo credit: Instagram/@mazitundeednut.

Source: Instagram

Blogger, Tunde Ednut who shared the video stated that the woman became critically ill after her baby was delivered.

Tunde wrote on Instagram:

"She had stroke right after birth. Motherhood is not easy Ooo! That’s I can never ask a woman what do you bring to the table. They go through a lot. God, please heal her. I pray for Devine healing."

There has been an outpouring of emotions since the video was shared as many people agree that mothers go through a lot in the process of bringing babies into the world.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman suffers stroke after childbirth

@uchennannanna said:

"Lord please for the sake of this innocent baby heal the mother so she can take care of her baby."

@julietibrahim said:

"God’s healing hands be upon you in Jesus name. Amen."

@judyaustin1 said:

"Heavenly Father, please stretch out your mighty healing hands on your daughter and heal her so she may be there for her daughter and her family Amen."

@ariyike_chanter said:

"A mother. She’s even using the one finger that’s functioning to rock her baby."

@chiamaxsworldoy said:

"Childbirth is basically laying your life down to bring forth another life."

Lady shares her experience in the labour room

Meanwhile, a beautiful Nigerian woman captured her journey of childbirth from the labour period to the birth of her baby.

In the end part of the clip, she shared the precious moment her husband held their child in his arms for the first time.

Netizens joined in the celebration, offering their congratulatory messages and well wishes to the couple.

Source: Legit.ng