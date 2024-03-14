A Nigerian businessman has showered encomiums on his understanding wife for loving him when he was not well-to-do

The grateful husband recalled how she agreed to stay with his sister then as he could not afford a single room

Now a landlord in Lagos, the man said she accepted to marry him when he earned N35k per month

A Nigerian man, @imran_services, has heaped praises on his wife on X after a former BBN housemate, Racheal Edwards, advised ladies not to settle for men who earn N800k in Lagos.

Quoting Racheal's tweet, @imran_services recalled how his wife married him despite knowing his monthly salary was N35k

He said she wedded him when he couldn't rent a room. Photo Credit: @imran_services

He added that she even agreed to live with his sister as he could not rent a single room for them.

From grass to grace

Showcasing great belief in the future of her man, the woman kept faith in him and it eventually paid off. He wrote:

"But she married me when earning 35k monthly in Lagos.

"She even agreed to stay with my sister because I can't afford to rent a single room.

"But Aliamudulilahi for Today."

The grateful businessman said they moved from living in a rented apartment to their own house in Lagos.

Another lady had said she can't marry a man earning N70k per month.

People celebrate @imran_services and his wife

@NoLimitsSoldier said:

"May Allah bless you both. And protect you and your family from evil eyes. Aameen."

@micky02classy said:

"Nothing will break you both you shall grow old in good health things I love to read about."

@Mattihaphyz said:

"My brother tell them omo iya mii. A woman that calm down will enjoy at the end of the day. Good women are out there you just need to open your eyes as a man to select them wisely. Allah will continue to bless your home my brother."

@BerryLemmy said:

"May Allah continue to bless home with unlimited happiness, good health, and wealth!"

@BenLutas said:

"I like the way you paste receipts now I can see that all women are not the same."

@AbayomiIbrahi16 said:

"Alhamdulillah!!!

"Seeing this is a sort of relief for me and hope that better days are ahead with consistency and progress. Barokallahu fihi."

@IyawoHabeeb said:

"This is more like my story now. Cos of accommodation issue, we are living separately. Am staying with my mum with our kids while he went to hustle. Been on it since last year. I pray ours ends in praise too.

"Barakallah fii."

