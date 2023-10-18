A married man has narrated how his wife made the selfless decision to forgo her education in Australia to be with him

Despite facing challenges, the couple has found joy and embraced their journey as a godly family

Netizens in the comments section joined in to celebrate their love and commitment to each other

An X app user, @nanpon_majau, has praised his wife who chose love over her educational aspirations in Australia three years ago.

According to him, she decided to forgo her dream to pursue an educational degree in Australia because she wanted to marry him.

Man celebrates wife who chose him over Australian visa Photo credit: @nanpon_majau/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Three years later, the couple are still waxing strong with their child and despite the recent hike in fuel prices, they have remained content and joyful.

Appreciative man gushes over wife's love for him

The proud husband revealed that they have overcome various challenges with their unwavering faith and commitment to each other.

Nanpon_majau and his wife are not just weathering the storms of life but are also growing in their faith and becoming a shining example of a godly family.

They find joy in their daughter, Tash, and are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second child.

This journey has been nothing short of glorious for the couple, who express their gratitude for each other's sacrifices and love.

He said;

“Three years ago, this woman literally refused to go to school in Australia because she wanted to marry me. What was she thinking?Now a litre of fuel is almost 700naira and she's stuck here with me, a 2 year old baby and another on the way. But guess what? She's having the time of her life as I am also! There are downs quite alright but we have a lot of ups!!!!

"We're learning to walk with God, we're growing everyday, we're being an example of a godly family to our generation! We're seeing the light and being the light! Tash is a bundle of joy and we are filled with joyous anticipation for the baby that's to come! It's glorious! Thanks babe for the sacrifice. I don't know if I would have done the same. Just kidding. I will give you the world. I love you so so so so so much.”

Netizens congratulate and celebrate doting couple

The heartwarming story has garnered attention and congratulatory messages from netizens.

@charliebea reacted:

“Congratulations to you both. Best is yet to come!”

@Dmitri Eagle said:

“Congratulations NanP."

@eddieasuzu88 said:

“Stories like this keeps giving me hope. E go soft for us one daY too, From my lips to God's ears! Amen.”

@Abegbegold said:

“What I love to see every day. This home shall continually illuminate the glory of God.”

@chiji_eze said:

“Happy for you man This joy will not depart from your household.”

@PhiladamsD commented:

“Congratulations Mr/Mrs. Nanpon. God bless your home.”

@Ugooo_okeke commented:

“Happy anniversary Nanpon.”

@Michyibe commented:

“Congrats chief. Joy shall never depart from your home.”

