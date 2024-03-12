A tenant was confused over the letter his deceased landlord's family delivered to him, demanding he contribute to the burial

The letter stated that the landlord passed away on November 13, 2023 and would be buried on March 30, 2024

It added that since the tenant may not be available for the wedding in the east, he is expected to provide one big goat, one bottle of Schnapps and others

A Nigerian man, @T0LUSHE, has lamented online after receiving a burial contribution letter from his late landlord's family.

@T0LUSHE expressed confusion at the development.

He was shocked his landlord's family sent him such a letter. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are not related to the story. Photo Credit: Samuel Olawepo, Martin Prescott

Source: Getty Images

"Got this yesterday. I don't understand Nigerians again o," he wrote on X and shared the letter.

Tenant expected to pay N150k

In the letter, the family's representative informed him that his landlord died on November 13, 2023 and would be laid to rest on March 30. He was then told to provide certain things for the burial.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The family representative said the contribution was necessary as the tenant may not be available for the burial which would be in the east.

The list includes one bottle of Schnapps, one big goat, five packs of Heineken beer and a cash contribution of N150k.

The shocked tenant cried out that he has not lived there for up to a year.

"I've not even live up to a year there.

"They're Igbo, I'm Yoruba. I only met the man twice. Zero relationship with the family.

"I've been laughing intermittently since yesterday night."

Another tenant had shared the sweet letter he got from his sweet as his rent was reduced.

Slandlordee his post below:

The landlord's family letter stunned people

@Irunnia_ said:

"Make i no lie, I no fit contribute all this even for my relatives."

@_VALKlNG said:

"You sure you didn’t try to marry the landlady after and this is her bride price??"

@MaryjaneCh8175 said:

"Wahala no too much, waiting concern tenant and landlord aside from house rent,, tell them you don’t have period, before your rent expires Dey find house because what is this."

@Mummy_Alvin said:

"They probably adopted you as a family member without your notice..so now they want you to perform your duties as a family member.. "

@_Oluwanifemii said:

"Are you related or you are just a tenant .

"Because where is this audacity from ."

@Crafts_by_BIM said:

"Is the "we demand your contribution" Dem no even beg."

@rosemary_o5485 said:

"When did tenant become family member?

"Abi landlord don adopt you when you no know?"

Landlord gives tenant quit notice over girls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a landlord had served his tenant quit notice over his increased interaction with the opposite gender.

In a viral notice shared on Facebook by Gist Ville, the landlord noted that the tenant formed a habit of always bringing home different girls.

The letter, addressed to one Babajide, went on to explain that it became necessary as the tenant failed to heed a series of warnings concerning his sexual activities. The landlord gave the tenant an ultimatum to vacate the premises.

Source: Legit.ng