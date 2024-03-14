A Nigerian man has hinted at relocating from Nigeria with his siblings after pulling a fast one on the government

As next of kin, the man said he applied for multiple government loans with his deceased father's bank details

While some people hailed his move as a smart one, many others shared the repercussions should the government figure out he played them

A next of kin has used his late father's bank details to make money for his 'japa.'

@yabaleftonline shared the man's anonymous message on X and stirred massive reactions among netizens.

According to the next of kin, he applied for multiple government loans with his late father's bank details and got them, realising N60 million in total.

He said the money would be channelled towards helping him and his siblings leave the country. His message read:

"My popcy died and I was the next of kin...I used his banking details and applied for multiple government loans. I have 60 mill for me and my siblings now, we will all japa with that money, I am leaving none of them behind."

People divided over the young man's move

@God_is_great_99 said:

"If you like make you sell hin corpse, nah una Sabi how hin take treat una when he dey alive."

@Chuc__kki said:

"If the Nigerian government wants you back home sha, na one hand. Na the japa country go helpe dem arrest you carry go Nigerian embassy."

@Just_Oma_ said:

"Sharp guyyyy."

@_Oluwanifemii said:

"Omo!!! But won’t they find him?

"But even at that he should find a plan B oo."

@olacuteTunes said:

"Till they declare you wanted and have your pictures all over the internet."

@holeyhabit said:

"Japa to Sapa.

"Better invest here and start a good life for you and your siblings."

@King_Shunal said:

"Run and never think of paying that loan back. The government has helped you."

@DivineAlfred5 said:

"How’s that possible to apply for loan without a property or something they can hold on to?"

Man speaks on next of kin issue

Source: Legit.ng