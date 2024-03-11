While the death of singer Mohad brought sorrow to the hearts of fans and loved ones, it favoured a lady relationship-wise

The excited lady recently took to social media to flaunt her boyfriend, whom she got thanks to a Mohbad protest she took part in

He display made some ladies express regret about not joining in the protest, while others celebrated her

A Nigerian lady has proudly shown off her boyfriend, describing him as the best gift Mohbad's protest gave her.

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, is a Nigerian singer who passed away in controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023.

She said he is the best gift the protest gave to her. Photo Credit: @gudnex02, Instagram/@iammohbad

Source: TikTok

His death sparked protests in many parts of the country and social media campaigns as people lent their voices in calling for justice for the Ask About Me crooner.

@gudnex02 happened to be one of Mohbad's fans who protested and she was lucky to find a man who eventually became her boyfriend.

In a TikTok video, she bowed and put her hands around her boyfriend as he sprayed her money.

Her showcase did not sit well with some people, causing her to reply:

"Lol you can meet your future husband anywhere so don’t judge me."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed @gudnex02's video

Princess said:

"Na my mum cause all this now,coz she stopped me from going to the protest that day."

Luluuju said:

"Person death bring you peace of mind.

"This life no balance."

Silva1__ said:

"Oya another protest loading I’ll lead the protest."

Virgo BaBy said:

"See what my mom caused now..She said I should not go to the protest because of fear …Sheyb I for see man there that day."

Vannesa Wayne said:

"The girl wey I jam for mohbad protest,na whenever she need head she dey call me."

Nnenna Onuoha said:

"Abeg who we dey protest for next?"

LONLEYGIRL said:

"Na me and my mum this night na she make me no go protest."

user4005324890305 said:

"Am happy for you girlie ...my God will make my own man successful too cos i can't wait for better day... together forever in Jesus name."

Police reveal 3 injections administered on Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Police had opened up on what led to Mohbad's demise.

In a press briefing, the commissioner of police in Lagos state said the injection administered on Mohbad by an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who treated him on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, led to his death.

According to him, the auxiliary nurse was contacted by one Ayobami Sadiq, aka Spending, who was a friend of Mohbad's, on September 11, and she gave him three injections on September 12, which eventually resulted in his death.

Source: Legit.ng