A Nigerian lady showed people how her boyfriend sent her a lengthy WhatsApp message to apologise to her

The lovely man later credited both her Opay and UBA bank accounts with N1.5m for shouting at her

Many ladies in her comment section said that the man's kind of apology is the best in a relationship

A Nigerian lady has made a video to show how she is making money out of her relationship and enjoying.

She shared a screenshot of a conversation between her and her boyfriend. The man apologised for everything he had done.

The lady showed receipts of the credit alert she got. Photo source: @aurora.jojo

Credit alerts into Opay and UBA accounts

The man explained how he loved her more than she could imagine. He said that he would never hurt the lady again.

In response to a comment on her video, the lady (@aurora.jojo) revealed that the man yelled at her. A screenshot showed N750k each in two bank accounts.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Deborah said:

"And I Dey use uba and Opay too oh. God is this a sign?"

Jhulee said:

"The last time I had this kind of relationship was in 2021, the guy I’m dating now is nonchalant, there’s no connection."

Favour said:

"And I get opay oo Wetin remain."

Sultan pubg stores said:

"Lmao remember boys for relationship there is no refund o take am easy lover boy."

Tifeh said:

"@ABIKE if your boyfriend no fit beg you like this…tell am make he clear."

tolaniiii said:

"Na me borrow am the money."

goddess said:

"Omo u go know say he go dey beg everyday oh cos I go dey form vex."

blessing Johnson said:

"Me sef I dey use opay and uba."

harbeydeymie said:

"Na only this apology I go accept, no be sorry I hurt you."

