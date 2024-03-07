Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a boy from northern Nigerian using his iPhone in an unusual way

The boy, who happened to be a birthday celebrant, used his iPhone 12 Pro Max to cut his birthday cake

While many people were in disbelief that he used a smartphone instead of a knife, others wondered why

A video of a Hausa boy cutting his cake with an iPhone 12 Pro Max has stirred massive reactions online.

@iphone_boy1 shared the clip on TikTok and acknowledged messages from people who sent him birthday wishes, suggesting the cake was for his birthday.

His pals watched without a word as he cut cake with an iPhone. Photo Credit: @iphone_boy1

Source: TikTok

In the clip, @iphone_boy1 put the iPhone through the middle as he divided the cake while his pals watched without uttering a word.

Internet users were stunned that he cut his birthday cake with an iPhone instead of a small knife.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Legit.ng had reported new features on iPhone that have been on Android for years.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the young man's action

aishausman969 said:

"Phone wey people dey catch cruise with it reach your turn you turn am to knife well done."

francisthomas77242455 said:

"Before e plan that day you know how many days and night way e Dey reason all those years way money no Dey Una Dey there."

Debbie said:

"Them dey decieve unah he dey use de phone cover the knife wey dey for de other hand."

urtylenol said:

"I can't be the only one that is already perceiving them."

Khalifa said:

"To all those saying aboki things must be different, if it’s done by their fellow southerners they will called it cruise but if it’s done by northerners na another thing, nothing but hatred mumu ppl."

chiboyfwesh said:

''When hausa boy finally buy iphone 11 pro watin be this abbeg."

18_don’t love said:

''So knife no dy market again abi must Una things dy different."

@upgradedrukie27 said:

"All of those shouting aboki point of corrections aboki means friend."

Man puts his iPhone in water

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had put his iPhone 15 Pro Max in water for a smartphone display.

Before @kagatech placed his new iPhone 15 in water, he started a timer for 10 minutes. He never knew the tap would bring out hot water.

The man asked if he should be scared as he looked at the iPhone sitting in the water with bated breath. He brought the phone out of the water, and the touchscreen still worked perfectly. Many were surprised by his TikTok video, as they asked him to try other tests.

Source: Legit.ng