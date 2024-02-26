Nigeria's biggest power plant has begun operation in Aba, Abia State, Southeast Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu will inaugurate the new power plant, which will power about nine local governments in the state

The former minister of power, Bart Nnaji, founded the power plant, which gulped about $800 million to complete

The commercial city of Aba in Abia state will witness a new lease on life as the Geometric Power Plant, Nigeria's first integrated power plant, is located in the Osisioma area in the state.

The plant's Turbine 3 was turned on at about 3.33 pm on Sunday, February 25, 2024, which led to the company's engineers and KS Energy counterparts rejoicing.

The plant was initially scheduled for inauguration on Saturday, February 24, 2024, by President Bola Tinubu.

One of the newest Discos in the state, Aba Power Limited, will take electricity from the new plant and supply it to about nine out of the 17 local government areas of the state.

The plant has been described as the most significant investment in the South East. The company has spent about $800 million on its integrated power project, including building a 27-kilometre natural gas pipeline from Owaza in Ukwa West to Osisoma Industrial Layout.

A statement from the company's managing director, Ben Caven, said Geometric Power installed 150,000 kilometres of cables and wires, installed four new substations and refurbished three others it inherited from the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Former Minister of Power, Professor Bart Nnaji, founded Geometric Power.

According to a BusinessDay report, Nnaji embarked on the project after James Wolfensohn, an ex-World Bank President and Nigeria's former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, visited Abia State in March 2004, discovered that one of the challenges plaguing Aba was lack of electricity.

The city is reputed to be Nigeria's industrial hub for indigenous manufacturing.

Wolfensohn and Okonjo-Iweala appealed to Nnaji to help with a new power plant dedicated to the city.

Analysts believe that the inauguration of the 181MW power plant will mark a new beginning for Aba and Nigeria.

