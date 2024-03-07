Portable decided to carry fans along on the make-believe victory after the boxing match he had with Kizz Daniel's bodyguard, Kelvin Power

Recall that the news went viral about the street pop act defeating the hefty man during a ring fight

In a new update, Portable was seen in a video confessing his inability to win Kelvin power in any form of fight

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, has finally opened up about the staged boxing match between him and Kizz Daniel's bouncer, Kelvin Power.

Legit.ng broke the news that the controversial artist beat the hefty man during a ring boxing match.

A viral video online saw Zazu throw his colleague's bouncer on the floor and be declared the winner of the match.

In a recent update, Kelvin shared footage that captured Portable admitting that he cannot beat the bodyguard because his strength is insufficient to match his.

His words were translated:

"No, I am not here to fight; I am here to act film o. If he wants to fight, he should go and fight Anthony Joshua."

Internet users react to Portable's revelation

dejavouhairlounge:

:Dis guy too funny n him fyn for dis video."

bighelight001:

"Na true na who you wan wound."

yrqtoplbertu:

"Afi act film ni Ooo, I knew something is wrong before."

baba__imole:

"Na everybody know sey na fake fight then fight who BØRÑ Zazu behind Kelvinpower."

tinnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnny:

"I talk am say na mumu no go know say all zazuuu punch no fit enter him skin … mumu people go dey assume , person wey dey lift 7 plates."

official_empeor_dc:

"Me self no say nha movie."

gpnations:

"another script is loading."

kuniex_:

"This portable tooo funny."

Portable flaunts belt after defeating Charles Okocha

The street pop act emerged victorious in a celebrity boxing match against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha on Wednesday, December 26.

The Heritage Boxing Entertainment-sanctioned contest began just after 1 in the morning and was held at Landmark Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos state.

After a long online spat over an alleged N40 million rip-off, which began with Portable claiming the actor cheated him, the two finally settled their scores with a ring fistfight.

