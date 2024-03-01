The installation of the 188-megawatt geometric power plant in Aba has thrown residents of the city into celebration

In an emerging video, a female resident of Aba expressed joy at the steady light she received following the plant installation

People showed interest in relocating to Aba due to the light improvement, while other jealous folks tackled the lady

Aba, a city in southeastern Nigeria and the commercial centre of Abia state, has become the cynosure of all eyes and other states since the recent installation of the 188-megawatt integrated geometric power plant.

Residents of Aba have taken to social media to share their excitement over the massive light improvement.

In a TikTok video, an Aba-based rapper named Chinecherem joined in the steady light celebration.

Making a video at the entrance of her abode, Chinecherem asked a lady in the background in Igbo if they still had light.

The lady confirmed that power has not been interrupted, making Chinecherem burst into laughter.

"They wan use steady light wound person for here," an overjoyed Chincherem captioned her video.

Reactions to Chinecherem's Aba light celebration

user6541036329697 said:

"So Abia state nah people wey dey oppress us with light omo this life nobody knows tomorrow oooooooo."

Adrianna Valdirene said:

"As u dey smile dey use the light so, make u still smile dey pay light bill too."

JOY OBIEZE said:

"If this is real… Abeg make una find me agent I need 2bedroom flat asap for mcc side."

augustinechidi526 said:

"Neche match am there...I get light here.... rechargeable bulb light."

TOCHi Tochyno said:

"Come ABA people make una take una time ooo. no let us vex for Lagos ooo."

lawrenciachinwenw said:

"Light choke for here ooo Aba to the world."

anyidon said:

"Which side for ABA get light because our side never see light ooo since Monday."

Sochi oumi said:

"Make una enjoy Alex Otti, una Don too suffer for Abia state."

Aba resident celebrates steady electricity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a resident of Aba city had celebrated 48 hours of steady light after geometric plant installation.

The power plant, which boasts 188MW, was inaugurated earlier this week, and there was a massive celebration online.

In a video seen on the X handle of Chude, the lady said for days, there has been 24/7 power in her house. She told those who may have left the city of Aba to return since the area is now an electricity heaven.

