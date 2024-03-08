A Nigerian man has shared his unpleasant experience with a follower who benefitted from his data giveaway

He was shocked that the follower saved his number and through it messaged him requesting for N80k loan to start up a POS business

Quite to his annoyance, the man did not seem to appreciate the N20k he could afford and reacted in a way that angered people

A Nigerian man, @T0LUSHE, has angered many after releasing his chat with an ungrateful follower he sent N20k.

Giving a back story to the incident, @T0LUSHE wrote on X that he had done a date giveaway on Sunday and sent the data to beneficiaries with his phone.

The follower had requested for a loan of N80k. The image used on the left is for illustration purpose and is not related to the story. Photo Credit: Jeffbergen, X/@T0LUSHE

Source: Getty Images

Quite to his surprise, one of the beneficiaries saved his contact and chatted him up, asking for an N80k loan. He said he gave the follower N20k but the fellow showed ingratitude.

@T0LUSHE was even more angry that the follower had the effrontery to call him around 3:30am over the money. While sharing his chat with the fellow, @T0LUSHE wrote:

"So, I did data giveaway on Sunday. I transferred the data from my phone. One of the recipients saved my number and chatted me up asking for a loan of ₦80k. I dash him ₦20k. Tell me why this b@st@rd called me in the middle of the night and started ranting. I've never seen this level of entitlement.

"Meanwhile there's another !d!ot in my DM disturbing me for $10 cos she helped me get to 2500 followers.

"No more giveaway. I no do again."

@T0LUSHE's chat with the ungrateful follower

In the released chat, criticised him for sending N20k, saying it was small and described him as a stingy fellow. @T0LUSHE lamented sending the N20k.

"It's disheartening. I didn't see the message where he complained that 20k is too small before I made the transfer. I wish I could retract it."

In a similar vein, an angry man had leaked his girlfrined's reaction after he sent her N70k.

See his tweet below:

People criticise @T0LUSHE for sending the N20k

@Officialikenna said:

"Wetin be this?

"You suppose tell am say na cash you get make him come collect am.

"Walahi na for that very place you go transfer my 20k back."

@Irunnia_ said:

"I really don’t know where you people meet these people because if i send you money and you call it small the conversation is ending there and i will never send you money again even if you are dy!ng and you need help."

@AjeboDanny said:

"Something is actually wrong with you for sending money after someone told you 20k is too small.

"You are the Problem!"

@lifeofariella said:

"He said 20k is too small and you still sent it? I blame you.

"Someone you should have blocked after that statement."

@DeraNottZee said:

"Jesus Christ .

"What level of ungratefulness is this?"

@JoycyGold said:

"You deserved to be wiped an Oraimo cord fr fr.

"Coz after he said 20k is too small, why on earth will you go ahead with the transfer ."

@Justejumola said:

"Can someone borrow me USB cord, Tolu you still sent that 20k. You need cane. What happened to Ghost mode activation ."

@lollypeezle said:

"He said 20k is too small and you sent it. God will judge you for promoting entitlement. This thing vex me."

Paul Okoye slams ungrateful follower

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Paul Okoye had slammed an ungrateful follower for complaining about the money he sent.

Just like celebrities like Toyin Abraham, Runtown, Perruzi, and many others, Paul Okoye took to his social media page to send some money to his fans and followers so that they could survive the lockdown.

But the singer was dumbfounded when one of his followers complained about the amount he received. Paul Okoye took to his Instagram story to call out the ungrateful follower and lashed him with words.

Source: Legit.ng