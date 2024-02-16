A Nigerian man, who sent his girlfriend N70k, has shared her ungrateful reply to him on WhatsApp

She had requested for N160k to get makeup products but he could only afford N70k for the time being

His WhatsApp chat with the lady sent netizens into a frenzy as some blasted him for encouraging such an attitude

A Nigerian man, @iamObaino_, got angry owing to his girlfriend's ungrateful response after he sent her N70k.

According to @iamObaino_, she told him she needed some makeup products totalling N160k.

He told her to pick up the products little by little and sent her N70k but did not get a 'thank you.' In his words:

"Thanks for this dear. My babe told me today, she needed to get some Makeup products, everything totaling 160k. I told her not to pick everything once that I can get it for her bit by bit. She said send what you Can send, I sent her 70k she no even say thank you. Omo I won mad."

Opinions divided on the boyfriend-girlfriend issue

@Uchihadefacto said:

"Chief no worry, you still did well with the “send it back” but don’t always give her 100%,let her put in her own money for things she like to have or buy, make she sef dey sacrifice."

@Omoiyaagbaa said:

"Ọmọ 100x.

"I don't pray to be in this kind of situation I will definitely scope her and get back the money.

"If she fall for my scope then otilo."

@donearlylife said:

"What are you waiting for man.

"You Don already save am with wifey giving her more privileges and status."

@STUD_DD said:

"Real wife or Alias? If it’s alias then na you cause am.calling her wifey gave her the audacity ."

@Jad_Furher said:

"Omo and you save this person as wifeyyy?

"Brother, reconsider."

@SoloJah1 said:

"What now happened?

"After she said "biko", your bank app supposed develop peoblem na."

@dr_chidieke said:

"I look at this picture and memories start flushing down my head. I was a mumu!"

