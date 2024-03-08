Global site navigation

"Within 24 Hours": Bet9ja Breaks Silence After Nigerian Man Wins N110 Million in Less Than Two Days
"Within 24 Hours": Bet9ja Breaks Silence After Nigerian Man Wins N110 Million in Less Than Two Days

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian man has been lucky for 24 hours after he won N110 million on Bet9ja, and the company has congratulated him
  • The man had initially won N100 million in 2023, and he said the new win broke his previous record
  • On March 7, he posted that he won N102 million but later updated the post, stating that his win had increased to N110 million

A Nigerian man who won N110 million in sports betting has attracted the attention of Bet9ja.

The lucky punter, Kenny Blaze, shared a post on X, indicating that his win increased from N102 million on March 7 to N110 million on March 8.

Bet9ja congratulates man for winning N110 million.
The lucky man made a post to celebrate his win. Photo credit: X/Kenny Blaze.
Source: Twitter

He tweeted:

"After only a night of this great attempt, I am glad to announce that i beat my own record for the second time within 24 hours. This is hard earned funds through virtual gaming on @Bet9jaOfficial. I did it, you can do it, we can do it."

Now, the beating company, Bet9ja has reacted and congratulated Kenny on his big win. Bet9ja tweeted:

"What a HUGE win! Congratulations @_kennyblaze1391."

Others who saw Kenny's post on X have also joined in congratulating him.

See the post below:

Reactions as Nigerian man wins big in Bet9ja

@TheRoyalHerbs said:

"Me I can't do it o, make I just dey observe."

@FameofWealth99 said:

"Too easy for you, run it back soon, I dare you to make it 200."

@Topboyy23 said:

"I won’t get tired of saying congrats. Mouth don dey pain me Kenny. Keep winning."

@longevity40 said:

"This must be already boring to you. Make bookies raise am raise am. Make dem raise potential winnings jor."

@Ashabul_Jannaah asked:

"Heartiest congratulations to you Egbon mi. I have a question for everyone here in the comments section: Can someone with zero knowledge of football or any sports win a bet? If yes, how? If no, why not?"

Lady narrates how betting ruined her life

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman revealed she was introduced to betting by a friend.

Despite spending as much as N50,000 on a game, she said she never won any game. She indicated that betting was not good for the youth and advised subtly that it should be avoided.

Source: Legit.ng

