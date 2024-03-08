A Nigerian man has been lucky for 24 hours after he won N110 million on Bet9ja, and the company has congratulated him

The man had initially won N100 million in 2023, and he said the new win broke his previous record

On March 7, he posted that he won N102 million but later updated the post, stating that his win had increased to N110 million

A Nigerian man who won N110 million in sports betting has attracted the attention of Bet9ja.

The lucky punter, Kenny Blaze, shared a post on X, indicating that his win increased from N102 million on March 7 to N110 million on March 8.

The lucky man made a post to celebrate his win. Photo credit: X/Kenny Blaze.

Source: Twitter

He tweeted:

"After only a night of this great attempt, I am glad to announce that i beat my own record for the second time within 24 hours. This is hard earned funds through virtual gaming on @Bet9jaOfficial. I did it, you can do it, we can do it."

Now, the beating company, Bet9ja has reacted and congratulated Kenny on his big win. Bet9ja tweeted:

"What a HUGE win! Congratulations @_kennyblaze1391."

Others who saw Kenny's post on X have also joined in congratulating him.

See the post below:

Reactions as Nigerian man wins big in Bet9ja

@TheRoyalHerbs said:

"Me I can't do it o, make I just dey observe."

@FameofWealth99 said:

"Too easy for you, run it back soon, I dare you to make it 200."

@Topboyy23 said:

"I won’t get tired of saying congrats. Mouth don dey pain me Kenny. Keep winning."

@longevity40 said:

"This must be already boring to you. Make bookies raise am raise am. Make dem raise potential winnings jor."

@Ashabul_Jannaah asked:

"Heartiest congratulations to you Egbon mi. I have a question for everyone here in the comments section: Can someone with zero knowledge of football or any sports win a bet? If yes, how? If no, why not?"

Lady narrates how betting ruined her life

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman revealed she was introduced to betting by a friend.

Despite spending as much as N50,000 on a game, she said she never won any game. She indicated that betting was not good for the youth and advised subtly that it should be avoided.

Source: Legit.ng