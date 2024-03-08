"Within 24 Hours": Bet9ja Breaks Silence After Nigerian Man Wins N110 Million in Less Than Two Days
- A Nigerian man has been lucky for 24 hours after he won N110 million on Bet9ja, and the company has congratulated him
- The man had initially won N100 million in 2023, and he said the new win broke his previous record
- On March 7, he posted that he won N102 million but later updated the post, stating that his win had increased to N110 million
A Nigerian man who won N110 million in sports betting has attracted the attention of Bet9ja.
The lucky punter, Kenny Blaze, shared a post on X, indicating that his win increased from N102 million on March 7 to N110 million on March 8.
He tweeted:
"After only a night of this great attempt, I am glad to announce that i beat my own record for the second time within 24 hours. This is hard earned funds through virtual gaming on @Bet9jaOfficial. I did it, you can do it, we can do it."
Now, the beating company, Bet9ja has reacted and congratulated Kenny on his big win. Bet9ja tweeted:
"What a HUGE win! Congratulations @_kennyblaze1391."
Others who saw Kenny's post on X have also joined in congratulating him.
See the post below:
Reactions as Nigerian man wins big in Bet9ja
@TheRoyalHerbs said:
"Me I can't do it o, make I just dey observe."
@FameofWealth99 said:
"Too easy for you, run it back soon, I dare you to make it 200."
@Topboyy23 said:
"I won’t get tired of saying congrats. Mouth don dey pain me Kenny. Keep winning."
@longevity40 said:
"This must be already boring to you. Make bookies raise am raise am. Make dem raise potential winnings jor."
@Ashabul_Jannaah asked:
"Heartiest congratulations to you Egbon mi. I have a question for everyone here in the comments section: Can someone with zero knowledge of football or any sports win a bet? If yes, how? If no, why not?"
Lady narrates how betting ruined her life
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman revealed she was introduced to betting by a friend.
Despite spending as much as N50,000 on a game, she said she never won any game. She indicated that betting was not good for the youth and advised subtly that it should be avoided.
