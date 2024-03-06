A Nigerian man bought one bag of cement at the price of N8,200 in Kaduna state, where he lives

However, when he got home, he received a phone call from the cement seller informing him the price reduced to N7,800 per bag

He said he was surprised when the cement seller offered him an N400 balance even after he had left the cement shop

A man bought cement in Nigeria at the price of N8,200 per bag, and he shared his experience on X.

The man, Ahmad Kargi, said he went home with the bag of cement only to receive a phone call from the cement seller.

The cement seller offered him a balance of DN400. Photo credit: X/ahmadkargi_jr and Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI.

Source: UGC

According to Ahmad, the cement seller told him that the price of a bag of cement had been reduced to N7,800.

The cement seller therefore offered to return a balance of N400 to the customer due to the reduced price.

Ahmad said on X:

"Today I bought Cement at a rate of ₦8,200/bag, now, the seller called and said the price has been reduced to ₦7,800 so he will refund ₦400 for each bag. If not in the NORTH, where could this happen in Nigeria?"

See his post below:

Reactions as cement sells for N7,800

@JaxTalker said:

"Northerners seem to be the most honest businessmen in Nigeria. Just imagine producers selling bags of sachet water at 500 Naira around here (Southern). The sellers too sell at the rate of #50, to make double of what they bought. Kudos to man!"

@Kakanfo_ said:

"I guess I was unlucky with those ones selling in Ibadan. Those guys as at last year took N9500 for cement and even had to call us back that it increased to 10k5 and that I should pay them the increased fee and bla bla bla."

@nevilbot said:

"As At yesterday cement was still 12k in ondo when I asked o. plz where can I get this price oo biko. I will buy 300 bags!"

Source: Legit.ng