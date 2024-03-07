"I Broke My Own Record": Lucky Nigerian Wins N102 Million in Sports Betting After Staking N4.5m
- A Nigerian man is now a multi-millionaire after he won N102 million in sports betting overnight
- The man, Kenny Blaze, said he staked N4.5 million, and he had an N102 million jackpot on Bet9ja
- He shared screenshots of his Bet9ja dashboard as he made a post on X to celebrate the huge win
A Nigerian man now has multiple millions cooling off in his bank account after he won a betting jackpot.
The lucky man, Kenny Blaze, noted on X that he had staked N4.5 million on a bet on Bet9ja and there was a positive outcome.
According to him, he won N102 million with N4.5 million, breaking his own record of N100 million in 2023.
He said on X:
"Four months later I decided to beat my own record winning on virtual… N102 million win over night with initial N4.5m deposit."
He also took a screenshot of his Bet Naija dashboard and shared it on X, showing the amount he won.
A lot of his followers are congratulating him for the win. He has given out some money, including N500,000, to Pooja.
See the post below:
Reactions as man wins N102 million on betting
@Ekitipikin said:
"Congratulations, you found your way around it and its tempting but olorun make."
@Mrbankstips commented:
"When it comes to virtual, you’re in a league of your own."
@Emakingtips said:
"Give me the 2 million at the back and more funds go land you in folds... Make I drop aza."
@Sont_mano said:
"Wow 4.5m deposit chop 102m for virtual. Omo na only you dey run am."
@_DaaaVid__ said:
"Waking up to see how splendid your night went. More of God's blessings upon you. I have this feeling you would want to bless the street, and to be fair please sir, I have this problem that has been causing me sleepless nights."
Source: Legit.ng