A Nigerian man is now a multi-millionaire after he won N102 million in sports betting overnight

The man, Kenny Blaze, said he staked N4.5 million, and he had an N102 million jackpot on Bet9ja

He shared screenshots of his Bet9ja dashboard as he made a post on X to celebrate the huge win

A Nigerian man now has multiple millions cooling off in his bank account after he won a betting jackpot.

The lucky man, Kenny Blaze, noted on X that he had staked N4.5 million on a bet on Bet9ja and there was a positive outcome.

According to him, he won N102 million with N4.5 million, breaking his own record of N100 million in 2023.

He said on X:

"Four months later I decided to beat my own record winning on virtual… N102 million win over night with initial N4.5m deposit."

He also took a screenshot of his Bet Naija dashboard and shared it on X, showing the amount he won.

A lot of his followers are congratulating him for the win. He has given out some money, including N500,000, to Pooja.

Reactions as man wins N102 million on betting

@Ekitipikin said:

"Congratulations, you found your way around it and its tempting but olorun make."

@Mrbankstips commented:

"When it comes to virtual, you’re in a league of your own."

@Emakingtips said:

"Give me the 2 million at the back and more funds go land you in folds... Make I drop aza."

@Sont_mano said:

"Wow 4.5m deposit chop 102m for virtual. Omo na only you dey run am."

@_DaaaVid__ said:

"Waking up to see how splendid your night went. More of God's blessings upon you. I have this feeling you would want to bless the street, and to be fair please sir, I have this problem that has been causing me sleepless nights."

