Global site navigation

Local editions

"I Broke My Own Record": Lucky Nigerian Wins N102 Million in Sports Betting After Staking N4.5m
People

"I Broke My Own Record": Lucky Nigerian Wins N102 Million in Sports Betting After Staking N4.5m

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian man is now a multi-millionaire after he won N102 million in sports betting overnight
  • The man, Kenny Blaze, said he staked N4.5 million, and he had an N102 million jackpot on Bet9ja
  • He shared screenshots of his Bet9ja dashboard as he made a post on X to celebrate the huge win

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

A Nigerian man now has multiple millions cooling off in his bank account after he won a betting jackpot.

The lucky man, Kenny Blaze, noted on X that he had staked N4.5 million on a bet on Bet9ja and there was a positive outcome.

The man had previously won N100 million.
Man pockets N102 million sports betting. Photo credit: X/Kenny Blaze and Getty Images/Bloomberg.
Source: UGC

According to him, he won N102 million with N4.5 million, breaking his own record of N100 million in 2023.

He said on X:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Read also

"I got one bag for N90,000": Lady buys expensive rice, vows not to cook it every Sunday

"Four months later I decided to beat my own record winning on virtual… N102 million win over night with initial N4.5m deposit."

He also took a screenshot of his Bet Naija dashboard and shared it on X, showing the amount he won.

A lot of his followers are congratulating him for the win. He has given out some money, including N500,000, to Pooja.

See the post below:

Reactions as man wins N102 million on betting

@Ekitipikin said:

"Congratulations, you found your way around it and its tempting but olorun make."

@Mrbankstips commented:

"When it comes to virtual, you’re in a league of your own."

@Emakingtips said:

"Give me the 2 million at the back and more funds go land you in folds... Make I drop aza."

@Sont_mano said:

"Wow 4.5m deposit chop 102m for virtual. Omo na only you dey run am."

@_DaaaVid__ said:

"Waking up to see how splendid your night went. More of God's blessings upon you. I have this feeling you would want to bless the street, and to be fair please sir, I have this problem that has been causing me sleepless nights."

Read also

"I lost money": Man in "tears" after he was charged N42,000 for riding horse in Lagos beach

Lady narrates how betting ruined her life

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman revealed she was introduced to betting by a friend.

Despite spending as much as N50,000 on a game, she said she never won any game.

She indicated that betting is not good for the youth and advised subtly that it should be avoided.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel