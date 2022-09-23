The beautiful sextuplets born to Rozonno and Mia McGhee have stunned internet users with their amazing growth

The 6 kids who were born in 2010 has continued to astonish the internet after they first did so in a 2010 family photo

The amazing kids named Elijah, Isaac, Josiah and Rozonno Jr., Madison and Olivia have now turned 12

The Rozonno and Mia McGhee sextuplets born in 2010 have turned 12 in 2022.

The kids were born in Columbus, Ohio after which their family photo took the internet by storm.

The Rozonno and Mia McGhee sextuplets are now 12 years old. Photo credit: Janine and Brian Killian/Peters Photography and Mia McGhee/Today.com.

Rozonno and Mia McGhee family photo

In the amazing 2010 family photo, 4 of the beautiful kids were seen on the back of their father.

The remaining two lay beside him while their mum lay on the side of her husband.

Internet users found the viral photo amazing. The kids comprising 4 boys and 2 girls have turned 12.

New photos of Rozonno and Mia McGhee sextuplets

More updated photos have been released by the family as the kids grow older.

One of the photos was taken in 2016 when they turned 6 while the other was taken in 2020.

The kids are named Elijah, Issac, Josiah, Madison, Olivia and Rozonno Jr.

Mia had m!scarriage before they were born

In a 2020 interview with Essence, it was revealed that the mum, Mia suffered a m!scarriage and lost a set of twins before the sextuplets came.

Mia had said:

"That was my very first pregnancy ever. I was 29 then and had been married for 10 years. I was devastated.

"I was really in a slump after the loss of my first twins. I didn’t want to try again. I was so upset, but my husband encouraged me to go do it again, and here we are today. It was almost like it was planned—like this is what my destiny should be."

