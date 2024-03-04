A Nigerian pastor thrilled his church members as he placed a ban on the payment of tithes and offerings

He said the Holy Spirit directed him to do so and advised his church members to manage the resources they have

The cleric's gesture has sparked a debate on social media, with some internet users commending him

Church members rejoiced as their pastor announced a ban on tithes and offerings.

A video from the church service where the pastor made the declaration was shared on Facebook by Mienpamo Onitsha Saint.

He said the Holy Spirit directed him to do so. Photo Credit: Mienpamo Onitsha Saint

Pastor said Holy Spirit directed him so

In the clip, the pastor first challenged people who can give N5k or N2k to come forward and afterwards directed them to give the money to their family members or neighbours going through hardship. In his words:

"...This is not the time to tell you to bring offering, bring tithes, bring anything. When we are done praying, you can go home

"Even if you have, I want to believe there are people in the house where you live that do not have anything to eat..."

Next, he spoke on the issue of tithes and offerings and put a ban on it, citing the Holy Spirit's directive and the economic situation in the country. He said:

"And Holy Spirit asked me to tell you this is not the time for us. Until this trouble of money, money money, not seeing money, not seeing money is over, forget about offering and tithes in this church.

"Go and manage the little you have."

Still on Tithing, Pastor Adeboye had advised Christians to pay their tithes in full.

Mixed reactions trailed the pastor's directive

Okocha Matthew said:

"Instead of you apologising to Nigerians, you are busy trying to look nice among other pastors."

Oladapo David said:

"That is an insult, why called them out when you don't need their money, telling them to go and spend the money on their family members. That is hypocrisy, you shouldn't have called them."

Bolaji Arowolo said:

"It's unfortunate u laid d foundation of tribalism. How I wish d tribalism candidate u prophecy for your members to vote for is remembering d poor masses.

"But they are buying yacht SUVs and building houses for themselves, traveling in large convoy with sons and daughters.

"But dem say make d poor masses tighten their belts."

Humble Atilade Dada said:

"I respect you sir.

"But you need to sensor some of your words on the pulpit. You have done well, with your act today but your last statement “ I know some people will hate…….” There is no need for that sir."

Mr Active Entertainment said:

"You should be ashamed of yourself, you not a pastor, stop deceiving your congregation, you are a tribalistic pastor, Jesus wasn’t a tribal bigot, you should repent for deceiving the crowd all in the name of being a pastor."

Blessing S. Ekoke said:

"All these are tricks to make the public believe them, u can only know their fraud when you go for their counselling."

Pastor says 10% tithing not enough

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had told his church members that giving 10% as tithe was no longer enough.

The pastor stated that the economy has become so bad, and people need to learn to increase their tithes as the prices of items are also increasing.

He sternly warned people against giving God only 10% while lamenting over the situation of things in the country. Speaking further, the pastor alleged to everyone who cared to listen that he gives God 70% of his earnings.

