A Nigerian man shared an unpalatable response she got from a lady who he gave N20,000 as a birthday gift

He had told the lady to use the N20,000 to spoil herself on her birthday, but the lady had sent him a scathing reply

The lady had told the man that she would use the N20,000 for cake alone, and the way she replied sounded as if she was grateful

A Nigerian man posted a screenshot of a message sent to him by a lady he had given N20,000.

In an X post, @OSERE_X, showed what the lady said after she got a N20,000 birthday gift from him.

The lady dismissed the monetary gift with sarcastic laughter meant to suggest that the money was too small for her.

When the man queried her, she replied by saying she would use the N20,000 for cake alone on her birthday.

The man vowed not to give the lady any money in the future as he was obviously pained by her ungrateful response.

He wrote:

"Sent this lady monetary gift.. and this was what I got? Smh…. Never again!"

See his post below:

Reactions as lady replies a man who sent her N20,000

@melaninJinju said:

"I wish there’s a way you can get that money back!"

@Bad_boyzik commented:

"I go fess tell her make she send my money back."

@jamiu_XL said:

“Thanks anyway” ..... You know the kind prayer wey your mumcy for pray for you if na she you send the money to?"

@iam__temmyyy remarked:

"Did she ask you? You sef, you’re too forward."

@_Dsurvivor said:

"Blocking her while ur money is gone."

@iamteecrownz remarked:

"You just lost 20k bro, you should have asked her to refund you asap."

Source: Legit.ng