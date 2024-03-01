"He Tried His Best": Man Who Attended Party Sprays Leaves Instead of Money, Dances in Open Arena
- A man who was in public even danced in the arena alone while spraying leaves, just like people spray money
- The man did not care that people were watching him as he had a lot of green leaves he had freshly plucked
- A lot of TikTok users said the man was very jovial and said he was trying to create his own happiness
A Nigerian man who attended a public function sprayed green leaves instead of money.
The video of the funny man was captured and shared on TikTok by @bella_smilerfashionworld.
The man's mood felt contagious as he emerged on stage without shame and started throwing leaves around.
No one else was on stage with him, and he was spraying the green leaves in the air as if they were cash.
A lot of people laughed after they saw the video as they described the man as highly jovial.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man sprays leaves instead of money
@KARLYPHA said:
"You go know say this man tried his best to make it."
@mezi1019 commented:
"Na my ex father be that. Mpa chioma."
@Lamba Black On Instagram said:
"Imagination too sweet."
@Call her Drop Dead Gorgeous commented:
"Life no hard, na you no wan spray leaf."
@Raymond said:
"Someone had actually hijacked this Man destiny I guess."
@Ugochi Susie said:
"Every village have this kind of man in all occasion."
@Queen Crush said:
"Please, I don't like this he is my Ex father Emeka."
@princestanley738 said:
"Please I want to see this man. Make I show him small love."
@Red ♥️ cherry said:
"Na me swear for him na my uncle for village Imo state."
@Deco lucky 295 said:
"How can I see him."
@Ashlex_vivian said:
"Create your own happiness."
Source: Legit.ng