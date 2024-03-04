A lady on TikTok has shared how she started on the wrong note with the man who would later become her husband

She posted a video and attached the voice notes the man sent her on their first chat

The lady said she had nearly got angry and was close to blocking the man when he first sent her a message on WhatsApp

A man sent a message to a lady on WhatsApp, but she was not having it as she did not know who he was and threatened to block him. Despite starting on the wrong foot, they later got married.

After they got married, the lady, @preeeetyesther, shared how she initially did not get along with the man on WhatsApp.

The lady nearly blocked the man when she first got a message from him. Photo credit: TikTok/@preeeetyesther.

Source: TikTok

Esther had told the man to identify himself after he sent her a message. She threatened to block him if he did not do so. The man replied, warning her to be careful how she talks to people.

In the end, they hit things off, and today, their relationship has turned into a marriage. She posted a video recorded on their wedding day.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In the TikTok caption, she wrote:

"I for don block my hubby."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady marries man she almost blocked

@Sleek Bae said:

"If na me you tell that "you don't know how to talk to people" ahh I don block you asap. I don pursue many suitors be that."

@Emeh Sashanikky said:

"Una two no gree for each other. But I hope say his romantic. That's my own because that voice sounds like Nnewi man."

@Adababy said:

"Are you sure say I never block my husband. Congratulations."

@Obum Prec commented:

"Some ppl after the husband's response. Na blocking ASAP."

@MARVELLOUS said:

"Omo e be like say I don loose my own ooo. Ay small thing I don block immediately."

Lady shows cows paid as her dowry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a married lady flaunted the cows her husband brought to her people when he came to pay her dowry.

The lady walked into a bushy area where the cows were grazing and told her followers that they belonged to her.

Some netizens were stunned after seeing the number of cows owned by the lady after she got married.

Source: Legit.ng