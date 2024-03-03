A critic has reacted to the sudden demise of comic actor Mr Ibu, saying marriage is a loss to every man

He stated that the longevity of a man's life is dependent on the kind of women in his life and lamented that Ibu's legacy was ruined

The man went on to list eight heartbreaking incidents that happened to the popular actor before he passed away

Albert Nat Hyde, a critic, has lamented over the passing of Mr Ibu and recalled some key incidents in the actor's life.

In a viral tweet on X, the Ghanaian man said the actor's legacy was ruined and listed eight events that transpired before Ibu's death.

Albert Nat Hyde says marriage is a loss to every man. Photo Credit: @BongoIdeas

Source: Twitter

Albert said marriage is a loss to every man. He questioned what else men gain in marriages aside from making babies.

According to him, the kind of women in a man's life determine the longevity of his time on earth.

Albert claimed Mr Ibu's first wife took all his savings after divorcing him and that his second wife accused him of sleeping with his daughter. Albert wrote:

"Before Mr Ibu died:

"▪️First wife divorced him & took away his savings.

"▪️Second wife accused him of sleeping with daughter .

"▪️Consequently, he suffered diabetes.

"▪️Had blood clotting & dead blood vessels in leg.

"▪️His daughter squandered monies meant for his surgery.

▪️His wife still asked for iPhone 15 while he was dying.

"▪️He sold almost all his properties.

"▪️His leg was eventually amputated.

"▪️Finally, he dies abandoned with no wife, no properties, no money and no legs.

"Legacy ruined! Marriage is a loss to every man!"

Albert's tweet sparked a conversation about the importance of marriage as people mourned Mr Ibu.

See Albert's tweet below:

Albert Nat Hyde's tweet stirred reactions

@Minutes_rtdd said:

"Marriage is not a loss" Some are enjoying their marriage. If you marry a foolish woman, you will see shege.

"Whatever you do marry a good woman..it's important."

@Nawa4Nigeria said:

"You gave them a good advice now they are calling you simp, if you tell them to go ahead and cheat on their wives, you won't be a simp anymore .

"Since they learnt the word simp that word don suffer both where it's applicable or not them go use am."

@bigsolomedia said:

"This is not true. Women are wonderful people. It only happens that the wrong ones have shielded us from seeing the right ones. Olu Jacob’s wife had proven herself long time ago even before her Husband’s ailment.

"Men should not cheat, that’s all I will say here."

@Ababraids said:

"Please don't blame the gender, it's about finding the right person."

@Ekweanuaobiagel said:

"Marriage was not a loss to my dad,my mum stayed with him in thick and thin and took proper care of him when he was sick, I am sure my dad died a happy man because he has got best of wife then,and dats how I intend standing strong with my hubby, marry a Godly partner."

@zakisolja said:

"I disagree. If you marry right. It’s a blessing. Marriage has made some men with nothing become somebody.

"Don’t blame the beautiful thing God has created because someone made a wrong choice."

Pastor's prophecy about Mr Ibu resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor's prophecy about Mr Ibu in 2023 had resurfaced online.

Robert Jr, the senior prophet of Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide located in Enugu, had also prophesied about the birth of Davido's twins.

In a video attached to his Facebook post, Robert Jr told his congregation to pray for three Nollywood legends after he prophesied about their deaths in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng