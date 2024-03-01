Victor Boniface, striker for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, was captured hanging out with his sibling

In the clip, the Super Eagles forward interacted playfully with his younger brother and gave someone a signed jersey

Internet users gushed over the sibling moment, with some urging his brother to convince him to join their clubs

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface melted hearts after he was seen with his younger brother.

The clip was shared on TikTok by his younger brother, @favourlistict, who gushed over him.

Victor Boniface had a nice time with his brother. Photo Credit: @favourlistict

Source: TikTok

In the clip, Boniface struck lovely and funny poses with @favourlistict as they interacted playfully.

A scene in the clip captured the Bayen Leverkusen striker signing on his club jersey and handing it over to a lady.

Another scene had him driving a car. Legit.ng learnt the video was before the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament he missed due to injury.

Fans appealed to his sibling to convince him to join their various clubs.

Watch the video below:

Fans hailed Victor Boniface

Israel said:

"Imagine the two victors leading the strike of the Nigerian National team."

Nikosthegangstar said:

"You've a world star as your brother. the feeling is priceless ajeh."

GHOST GRU said:

"Wahali I love your bruhhhh E no dey disappoint me at all, Boniface to score go surely enter unless if they didn't start him, Boniface too Sabi."

j editor said:

"You sure sey your brother na 22 you self you look 23."

CHOKO said:

"Abeg tell am to come Chelsea cuz this Jackson nah waste."

ENIOLA said:

"Omo this your brother sabi ball ooo."

Akanji Eden Larry said:

"Baba tell am to come Chelsea abeg."

Leo said:

"Best player after Messi."

Victor Boniface flies grandma to Germany

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that footballer Victor Boniface had to Germany to watch him play.

Before the weekend's German Bundesliga match, 22-year-old footballer Victor posted images of himself and his grandma flying.

The striker left Belgium's Union SG in the summer and moved to Germany. In sixteen games for the German national team in all competitions, he contributed 11 goals and six assists.

Source: Legit.ng