A woman has gone viral after she gave birth to triplets and gave them the names of three active Arsenal Football Club players

Arsenal fans in her locality visited her hospital ward with laundry detergent, bathing soap, diapers, baby formula and other gift items

The 30-year-old new mum revealed she was shocked when the nurse informed her she would be delivering more than one baby

A woman, Epakan Ekaale, has been showered with gifts by Arsenal fans after she delivered triplets.

Overjoyed Arsenal fans stormed her ward in Kakuma Mission Hospital, Kenya, to share in her joy, The Star reported.

Epakan Ekaale was visited by excited Arsenal fans. Photo Credit: The Star

Epakan was shocked she delivered triplets

Epakan admitted being surprised at delivering triplets. In her words, as quoted by The Star:

"I was surprised when I was told that I would give birth to more than one baby, but I thank God I delivered safely with the help of health workers."

A nurse, Kelvin Kiptum, who attended to the 30-year-old new mum stated that the triplets were given birth to naturally and safely, adding that their arrival was confirmed through ultrasound tests.

Epakan names the babies after Arsenal players

Sportpesa News reported that Epakan named the triplets after three Arsenal players: Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalles and Gabriel Jesus.

Pictures from the hospital ward showed the Arsenal fans in the club jerseys along with the newborns.

The Arsenal fans, who reportedly arrived within five hours of Epakan's delivery, gave the new mum baby formula, clothes, bathing soap, diapers and laundry detergent.

"We plan to provide additional support, including food supplies, and ensure regular check-ins after the mother's discharge," Emma Nasuru, who led the donation initiative said.

Another Arsenal fan, who died, was buried in a coffin with the club's logo on it.

Epakan Ekaale's triplet delivery stirs reactions

@MrKayBryton said:

"They won't be taking tea....because they will get no cups."

@kiperics10 said:

"Naming children after people with zero Champions League medals?

"Failure!"

@farhiyaabass said:

"Congratulations to this beautiful mother who has surprised us with triplets May God bless her and her young ones."

@UGLawyer said:

"If this doesn't inspire Arsenal to win a Champions League trophy, I don't know what will. Nonetheless, congratulations miss Arsenal upon this personal milestone."

@Cheptarei_timy said:

"Should be big names like Mane, Salah and Firmino."

@idolmessi30 said:

"W mother that she’s trying to get her triplets into football from the start of their life."

@AlinurMohamed_ said:

"Those kids will succeed in life just like the way the three Gabriels have succeeded. God bless them."

Priest warns against supporting Arsenal with expectations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest had issued an important advise to Arsenal fans.

According to the Abuja-based priest, having too much expectations on a team like Arsenal will lead to nothing but heartbreak.

Father Oluoma also said Manchester United cannot be trusted with expectations too, placing the Red Devils in the same boat as Arsenal.

