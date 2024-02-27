Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video showing a lodge shared by some Super Falcons players

Super Falcons forward Uchenna Grace Kanu shared the clip on TikTok as she funnily described the ladies as 'messy queens of Naija'

The video focused on the female occupants and paid more attention to the disorganised state of things in the room

Racing Louisville forward Uchenna Grace Kanu caused quite a stir online after releasing a video of a lodge occupied by some female women's national team footballers.

"Messy queens of Naija," Uchenna captioned the clip shared on her verified TikTok handle a day after the Super Falcons win over Cameroon.

The video showed how disorganised the room is. Photo Credit: @uchenna_official

Source: TikTok

Uchenna focused the camera on two female occupants of the room and zoomed in on Michelle Alozie, one of the fans' favourites.

Alozie, rumoured to be dating BBN's Neo, was not camera shy despite the unpreparedness of the situation and gave a shoutout to her potential viewers.

Uchenna then showed around the room, showcasing how unkempt it looked with clothes scattered on the floor.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Super Falcons players

Okoye Catherine Chiamaka said:

"Y'all are cool together."

user7843151827677 said:

''Very lovely shout out my lungs for you yesterday, i pray I get to hug u one day."

Olivia-linus said:

"Wetin Dey sup."

Jin Du said:

"Alozie is so beautiful, it's nuts. it's not just her face or her body, it's her spirit. There's just something special about her."

user1256115800791 said:

"Alozie de always de prepared for the camera."

Audinoaustin_Ai said:

"Please you guys did great especially the defence. Alozie was on point and ohale y'all need to take your chances very well. South Africa will be coming."

Black gold said:

"Na these ones dem say carry juju? hahaha Cameroon no just well."

Source: Legit.ng