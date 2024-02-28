International Togolese football star Emmanuel Adebayor gave fans and netizens a glimpse into his family history

The renowned Arsenal and Manchester City striker was seen drinking garri and spoke about his father's fondness for it

However, many who came across the video online expressed sincere worry over the appetiser he had, considering his affluence

International Togolese football star Emmanuel Adebayor recently trended on Elon Musk's X (formally known as Twitter).

An old video of the sportsman in the comfort of his home, enthusiastically drinking garri, spiked the concerns of his ardent fans.

In the viral clip, the former Arsenal and Manchester City striker explained the contents of his cold appetiser and revealed that it was his" father's favourite food."

Emmanuel, who was seen watching a football match, noted that the garri is best taken with milk, sugar, and groundnuts.

"This is my father's favourite food, and it is called garri. You can take it by adding water, sugar, and milk, and if you can also get groundnut to make it sweet.

'But if I don't have groundnut, so I dey manage am. I dey soak my garri well, well."

Reactions trail Emmanuel Adebayor drinking garri

@demmieghad:

"Omo his ascent is no where to be found."

@oluwamedina:

"Garri with sugar, plenty milk and lots of groundnut will make your day anytime."

@BetaDyz:

"What happened to him? Is he not playing football anymore?"

@SunsetGift:

“This guy needs help please let help him nothing is too small."

@MCPaparazzi :

“I fùcking didn’t know this guy played for Real Madrid”.

Video of Emmanuel Adebayor's garage and plush mansion trends

The Togolese former footballer turned 40 on February 26, 2024, and to celebrate, he threw a birthday party inside his plush mansion.

Famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper was present at the 40th birthday celebrations of Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, and he shared a video of the tour of the retired footballer's plush mansion.

The garage was filled with luxury cars, such as a black and gold Rolls-Royce Phantom, a white Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and a black BMW, to mention a few.

