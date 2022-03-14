A young lady has shown how her dad who was a proud Arsenal proud was buried with the club's insignia

Many people took to her comment section to commiserate with her and also to show support as Arsenal fans

The daughter thanked everyone for their lovely messages as she commented about some negative feedback her post got

A young lady with the Twitter handle @estrellamabiz has gone on Twitter to reveal how her dad who was a staunch Arsenal football club supporter was buried.

Sharing photos from his burial ceremony, a snap showed a white coffin with the Arsenal logo on it.

Many Arsenal fans took to the comment section to praise him. Photo source: @estrellamabiz

Many wished her family well

Another snap shows him at a place that looks like the club where he posed with a statue that has a muffler bearing Arsenal's insignia.

Different beautiful bouquets were placed on his grave with a decoration that read "DAD". @estreallamabiz thanked those who wished her dad and she said she would block those with negative comments.

Read the post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the tweet has got over 40,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

@_Clock_End said:

"I don’t know you but this came up on my feed, sorry for your loss looks like a great guy, lovely touch."

@DocOmeiza said:

"So sorry for your loss. May his soul rest in peace."

@stefansman said:

"I rarely reply on twitter but this post really touched me. much love and respect to you and may your father rest in peace. Fellow gunner from Macedonia."

@alamiiin said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace (Amin). Accept my sincerest condolences."

Source: Legit.ng