A Gunner Till End: Man Who Supported Arsenal While Alive Gets Buried in Coffin With Club Logo in Photos
- A young lady has shown how her dad who was a proud Arsenal proud was buried with the club's insignia
- Many people took to her comment section to commiserate with her and also to show support as Arsenal fans
- The daughter thanked everyone for their lovely messages as she commented about some negative feedback her post got
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A young lady with the Twitter handle @estrellamabiz has gone on Twitter to reveal how her dad who was a staunch Arsenal football club supporter was buried.
Sharing photos from his burial ceremony, a snap showed a white coffin with the Arsenal logo on it.
Many wished her family well
Another snap shows him at a place that looks like the club where he posed with a statue that has a muffler bearing Arsenal's insignia.
Couple show themselves love inside car, man 'laps' his wife as they sing Judy's Can't Be With You Tonight
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Different beautiful bouquets were placed on his grave with a decoration that read "DAD". @estreallamabiz thanked those who wished her dad and she said she would block those with negative comments.
Read the post below:
As at the time of writing this report, the tweet has got over 40,000 likes with hundreds of comments.
Legit.ng compiled some of them below:
@_Clock_End said:
"I don’t know you but this came up on my feed, sorry for your loss looks like a great guy, lovely touch."
@DocOmeiza said:
"So sorry for your loss. May his soul rest in peace."
@stefansman said:
"I rarely reply on twitter but this post really touched me. much love and respect to you and may your father rest in peace. Fellow gunner from Macedonia."
@alamiiin said:
"May his soul rest in perfect peace (Amin). Accept my sincerest condolences."
Chopping life in US: Helen Paul shares rare video of her and son playing on trampoline after meal of hot 'eba'
Another man supported Man United till death
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian lady identified as Akinnawonu Ilesanmi Oluwademilade celebrated her dad's posthumous birthday in a very special way.
In an emotional post on Twitter, the lady said she missed watching football matches with her dad at viewing centres. Oluwademilade 'asked' her dad if he loved how Manchester United performed on Monday, January 4, 2021, telling him that the club has been doing great lately.
The lady went ahead to say that it would have been her dad's 79th birthday. The daughter thanked her father for making her fall in love with the game.
Source: Legit.ng