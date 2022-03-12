A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Oluoma John Chinyere has advised Arsenal fans to stop supporting the club with expectations

According to the priest, if fans put such high expectations on the English side, they are bound to be heartbroken at the end of the day

The popular priest preached the sermon in his parish and also posted a video of it on his Instagram page, generating heated arguments among fans

Do not expect too much from Arsenal Football Club. This is the gospel straight from the mouth of a popular man of God, Reverend Father Oluoma John Chinyere.

According to the Abuja-based priest, having too much expectations on a team like Arsenal will lead to nothing but heartbreak.

Father Oluoma said people should not support Arsenal with expectations if they want to be happy. Photo credit: Facebook/Fada Oluoma and Getty Images Richard Heathcote

Manchester United too

Father Oluoma also said Manchester United cannot be trusted with expectations too, placing the Red Devils in the same boat with Arsenal.

He said the only teams that are worthy of fans' trust are Liverpool, Machester City, and Chelsea. His words:

"Arsenal fans stop supporting Arsenal with expectation if you want to be happy. Why are you supporting Arsenal with expectation? What are you expecting? That they will win Premier League or win Champions League or what? No no be a good fan, support your team, support Arsenal but don't support with expectation because if you do, they will break your heart.

"Even Man U fans they are not different o. The only three clubs you can support with expectation in England now are Mancity, Liverpool and Chelsea"

Social media users react

When he shared the video of the sermon on his Instagram handle, it attracted attention from his followers. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@_arinze_chukwu_

"This one touch me Padré, my fellow Man U fans gather here let’s cry together."

@paulo_de_sanctus

"And padre is a hardcore Arsenal fan ooo . It’s finished"

@chrisuduije

"Shots everywhere….Padre came with extra bullets today."

