A marriage is in turmoil after a man caught his wife cheating on him but refused to address it or confront her

Disturbed and depressed, the cheating woman reported her husband to his family and their pastor

According to a human rights lawyer, the man had been carrying out his financial responsibilities at home since the incident like nothing happened

A woman has reported her husband to his family for saying nothing after he caught her cheating.

Bolanle Cole, a human rights lawyer, who shared the story on X, said a client caught his wife cheating and kept it secret from her.

Instead, the husband stopped eating at home and refrained from any sexual activity with her but did not stop carrying out his financial responsibilities.

Sensing her husband is aware of her infidelity, the confused wife got depressed as she can't fathom how he is still so calm about it.

Cheating wife involves pastor

Bolanle added that the woman also reported her husband to their pastor alongside his family. Her husband told them to ask her what she did.

Bolanle said the husband found out about his wife's infidelity in October 2023. He wrote:

"A client caught his wife cheating on him and decided to keep it secret and not even inform the wife but he decided to stop eating at home, no sexual activities or whatsoever since October last year yet he carries out his financial responsibilities at home.

"The wife is mad, frustrated, depressed as she does know why the change of attitude from the man.

"She reported the man to his family, their pastor, the man told them to ask her what she did."

In a similar situation, a man got scared of his girlfriend after she caught him cheating but said nothing.

Legit.ng had explained how to catch a cheater in the act and confront them about it.

See his tweet below:

The couple's situation sparks reactions

@AdeduluE said:

"Smart move. What an intelligent man."

@ebubec1 said:

"The man is foolish, he done change him will. What if the woman kills him in his sleep? No need pretending, just move on."

@zamani1581 said:

"The woman don jam man wey pass man.

"Woman and their ways of life if u did not I repeat if u did not show her evidence she will admit or accept she is the wan at fault."

@Dan_phoster said:

"Dam.n, can you imagine what the man is dealing with psychologically and still he keeps the responsibility , she's learning the hard way I guess."

@belovethchild7 said:

"She will never confess unless you show her real evidence. Women are that hard."

@Raph19406818 said:

"That man is dangerous, run ooo."

Man returns cheating wife to in-laws

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had returned his wife to her family over her repeated affair with a tipper driver.

A video captured the intense scene as Chukwudi's family arrived at their in-law's house with a keg of palm wine, symbolising the return of Ndidi.

Amid intense emotions, he firmly declared he could not marry her again because of her unfaithfulness.

Source: Legit.ng