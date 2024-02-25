A man refused to act according to the wishes of his little daughter, who wanted him to beat her mother.

The baby was angry with her mother because she collected her balloon, and she wanted the woman punished

The little girl's father, however, refused, insisting he could not beat his wife but advised her on how to regain her ballon

A baby was angry with her mother, and she wanted her mother to be punished by her father.

A video making the rounds on TikTok shows the baby crying and asking her father to beat her mother.

The baby said her mother took her balloon. Photo credit: TikTok/@raynaandfamily.

Source: TikTok

The problem started after her mother collected her balloon, and she was not happy with the development.

She ran to her father, who said there was no way he was going to be at his wife because of a balloon.

However, the man counselled his daughter on how to regain possession of the balloon.

He told his daughter to ask politely, and she did, and the balloon was given to her. The funny video was shared by @raynaandfamily.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby asks dad to beat mum

@lekhiat said:

"God when I am ready to marry please give me a husband who will be a proper dad to our kids and teach us all with love and respect. This is so beautiful to watch."

@Sire_Sammi reacted:

"Proper dad. Children often do this nonsense. It’s good to guide them properly from childhood. Teach them the act of dialogue, responsibility and respect."

@IkeokwuChidozie said:

"Make the papa enter room beat the mama na!"

@princess_ehmy remarked:

"This dad deserves an Oscar! Kids can be hectic, but they are amazing cuties."

@austinemarobe said:

"Immediately it worked she is starting over again. Children can be so funny."

@_OBANDE said:

"An indelible lesson learned that will remain with her for life!!"

