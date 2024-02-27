A lady is currently reeling in emotional pains because a man she loves has wedded another woman

In a video seen on Tiktok, the lady said she and the man had been together for five years before she was dumped

The video shows a convoy of cars which she insinuated was carrying the bride who stole her man's heart

A lady on TikTok says her man has dumped her and married another woman after dating for a long time.

She noted in a Tiktok video that the man gave her the shorter end of the stick after five years.

The lady said she dated the man for five years. Photo credit: TiKTok/@ifunaya94 and Getty Images/Ekaterina Goncharova. Lady's photo used for illustration only.

The video posted online showed a convoy of cars reportedly carrying her boyfriend and the rival lover on their wedding day.

The video was posted by @ifunaya94, and it attracted mixed reactions from netizens. As some people doubted her sincerity, others were kind enough to sympathise with her.

The video was captioned:

"My boyfriend don go marry another girl after spending five years in a relationship with me. I can't hold my tears."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man dumps his girlfriend, marries another woman

@mercyde7 asked:

"Are you sure you are not the bride here?"

@Globest commented:

"Nawoo ..use juju scatter everything ma."

@rosejoseph918 said:

"This is heartbreaking. Lord please do not let a stranger take over my position."

@preciousnwaeze said:

"I feel your pain dear, my own is after 7 years relationship."

@sugar said:

"My own, we have been dating for 5 years but he says he will not marry me."

@Hottie Aliko said:

"I feel your pain, I dated someone for 5 years only to find out he has a 7 months baby with another girl which my friend and family were aware but did not tell me."

