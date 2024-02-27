Global site navigation

Local editions

“I Can’t Hold My Tears”: Heartbroken Lady Cries Out as Boyfriend of 5 Years Marries Another Woman
People

“I Can’t Hold My Tears”: Heartbroken Lady Cries Out as Boyfriend of 5 Years Marries Another Woman

by  Israel Usulor
  • A lady is currently reeling in emotional pains because a man she loves has wedded another woman
  • In a video seen on Tiktok, the lady said she and the man had been together for five years before she was dumped
  • The video shows a convoy of cars which she insinuated was carrying the bride who stole her man's heart

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A lady on TikTok says her man has dumped her and married another woman after dating for a long time.

She noted in a Tiktok video that the man gave her the shorter end of the stick after five years.

Man dumps his girlfriend.
The lady said she dated the man for five years. Photo credit: TiKTok/@ifunaya94 and Getty Images/Ekaterina Goncharova. Lady's photo used for illustration only.
Source: UGC

The video posted online showed a convoy of cars reportedly carrying her boyfriend and the rival lover on their wedding day.

The video was posted by @ifunaya94, and it attracted mixed reactions from netizens. As some people doubted her sincerity, others were kind enough to sympathise with her.

Read also

Lady renovates her father's house, breaks walls, puts new cement blocks, fixes aluminum window

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video was captioned:

"My boyfriend don go marry another girl after spending five years in a relationship with me. I can't hold my tears."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man dumps his girlfriend, marries another woman

@mercyde7 asked:

"Are you sure you are not the bride here?"

@Globest commented:

"Nawoo ..use juju scatter everything ma."

@rosejoseph918 said:

"This is heartbreaking. Lord please do not let a stranger take over my position."

@preciousnwaeze said:

"I feel your pain dear, my own is after 7 years relationship."

@sugar said:

"My own, we have been dating for 5 years but he says he will not marry me."

@Hottie Aliko said:

"I feel your pain, I dated someone for 5 years only to find out he has a 7 months baby with another girl which my friend and family were aware but did not tell me."

Read also

"38 weeks of pregnancy": Woman who welcomed twins shares week-by-week video of her maternity journey

Lady shows off her boyfriend

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a petite lady shared a video to show off her tall boyfriend, who towers above her by several inches.

The lady revealed that she and her man have been together since 2017, which means they have dated for six years.

Because of the noticeable differences in their height, netizens have taken a special interest in them on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel