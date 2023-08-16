27 years after his birth, a young man is still on the search for his biological father who is a Nigerian

According to the man, his father was born in the UK and married his mum who he met during his studies there in the 90s

He shared his father's birth certificate and his parents' marriage photo as proof as he gave out their full names

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man, who apparently doesn't want his name in print, has continued to search for his Nigerian father 27 years after he was born in the United Kingdom.

Nigerian lawyer, Abdulmalik A Othman, who broadcasted the young man's public search appeal on Facebook, shared a copy of the lad's dad's birth certificate and his parents' marriage photo.

The young man was the only offspring the union produced. Photo Credit: Abdulmalik A Othman

Source: Facebook

According to Abdulmalik, the young man's father was born in the UK, returned to Nigeria and eventually returned to his birthplace for his studies in the 90s.

It was in the UK he met his mum and eventually married her. He gave the lad's mum's name as Oluyemi Olugbeminiyi Ayoola Funnily Bamidele Gisanrin and his dad's as Hakeem Adetokunboh Oluwafemi Bamidele Toyosi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While his mum is partly Nigerian from Ogun state and Caribbean, from Barbados, his father is predominantly a Lagosian.

The couple divorced

Abdulmalik added that the man's parents divorced and his mum lost contact with his dad afterwards till date. A private investigator had been contracted to look for his dad to no avail. The young man said his mum doesn't know the whereabouts of any of his relatives or how to contact them.

"He also stated that his mom was formerly a Christian before converting into a Muslim out of love to his dad.

"He said the only thing he has is a picture at the registry where the marriage took place and a birth certificate attached below. He also added that they paid a private investigator to search for his dad’s whereabout and also himself and his mom came to Nigeria in 2018 to search for him, but to no avail," AbdulMalik's post read in part.

The young man believes his dad may be in Nigeria. When contacted, Abdulmalik confirmed to Legit.ng that the young man is an only child but did not give out his name.

Netizens share their thoughts on the 27-year-old search

Joyce Chichi said:

"So the mum doesn't know which state the husband came from?"

Arákùrin Sodiq Olatunji Oluronbi said:

"I pray they unite soon."

Salamatu Ibraheem said:

"But come to think about this,you married someone without visiting his family for once."

Chiffy Chiffy said:

"Why do I think the Father doesn’t want him, if he is still alive?"

Jozie Jozie said:

"I pray to hear good news."

Lastborn reunites with his family in Lagos after 30 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lastborn had reunited with his family members after 30 years of searching.

Recall that Legit.ng shared Idowu's story online and gave an update that he established contact with them after our report.

Idowu finally met with them in Lagos and shared the pictures with Legit.ng. He said the photos were of him and his older twin brothers.

According to Idowu, his eldest sibling, a male, lives in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. The young man appreciated Legit.ng for helping him reunite with his family.

Source: Legit.ng