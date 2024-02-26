An oyinbo man has reacted to the trending controversial incident that transpired at Omah Lay's recent concert

The white man urged the heartbroken boyfriend, whose girlfriend had a steamy dance with Omah Lay, to switch to Islam

He explained why he gave the advice and expressed joy in being a Muslim where people are taught to be loyal to their partners

Tallie Dar, a white man, has advised the heartbroken young man at Omah Lay's concert to consider becoming a Muslim.

The unidentified man had become a viral sensation owing to his reaction over his girlfriend's steamy dance with Omah Lay at his concert which he attended.

Tallie Dar says Islam is the way out

While expressing ignorance of who Omah Lay is, Tallie shaded the man's girlfriend, adding that such a thing can not happen in Islam.

According to Tallie on TikTok, the young man's problems would be over once he became a Muslim. Tallie added that Muslims are taught to be loyal to each other. Tallie's statement in full:

"Who is Omah Lay? Don't tell me. I don't care.

"The only reason I know his name is because he is all over my TikTok page for stealing somebody's girlfriend at his concert while the boyfriend was crying and weeping and hurting watching his girlfriend grinding up on Omah Lah

"The girl thought that she won in life. How pathetic.

"I invite that boyfriend to come to Islam and become a Muslim and your problems would be solved

"Because Muslims are taught to be loyal to each other, Alhamdulilah.

"I am so happy being a Muslim. My love life is at peace. Smile. It is Sunnah."

Tallie Dar's video stirs reactions

Bendollarz said:

"I ask my babe. who be her celebrate crush.. She say na Mohbad I'm safe."

nancy<333 said:

"First of all Omah Lay didn’t know she was with someone. The girl literally told him she was single. Secondly how did this turn to a religious thing?"

Akin said:

"Oga abeg shift na normal thing Omah lay to the world we are Nigeria ✌️no long."

H!LF!GAR' said:

"One reason you people get backlash. It isn’t even about religion. At least omah lay doesn’t kill people."

Fit4Life said:

"How religion enter this matter now I am a Muslim but seriously."

IBUKUN said:

"Omah Lay won tbh… everyone is talking about him."

Ms. Ali said:

"I love Omah Lay but please take KeKe Palmer's baby daddy too."

Heartbroken boyfriend at Omah Lay's concert gets $20k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the heartbroken boyfriend at Omah Lay's concert was gifted $20k by a YouTuber Kai Cenat.

Legit.ng had reported that the man was seen shaking his head in disappointment as he watched the steamy dance moves between his girlfriend and Omah Lay.

The video went viral, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians, with netizens mocking the young man.

