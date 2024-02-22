Amid backlash that trailed Omha Lay's steamy dance with a lady on stage, a man has shared his reaction to it

Putting himself in the place of the lady's boyfriend, he shared how he would have handled the situation

He explained how he would put the lady through emotional trauma before calling it quits on their relationship

An X user, @khobbytrapp, has stirred reactions after sharing his take on the steamy dance involving Omah Lay and a lady on stage.

Since clips from the show went viral online, it has received criticism from netizens and celebrities, including BBNaija's Vee.

Omah Lay had danced with a lady on stage despite that she came with her boyfriend. Photo Credit: @omah_lay

@khobbytrapp's evil revenge plan

@khobbytrapp said he would have still taken the lady home after the show and made her feel they were still together.

He added that he would then put her through emotional trauma before dumping her. In his words:

"Real ones know breakup isn’t the first option. I would’ve taken her home still, make her feel there’s hope for the relationship. Casually send her dark tweets about the situation and add laugh emojis.

"Knowing I’m detached, I’ll let her go through emotional trauma before breakup.

"I would casually tell her to give me that “Omah Lay” whining and steeze too. I’ll lay a guilt trip on her."

See his tweet below:

People commended @khobbytrapp's revenge plot

@theurbanegirl said:

"Hahahahhaha I’m well aware of this move and it’s only the real ones that can do this LOL."

@ClintonNjo66472 said:

"You have definitely gone through this before. You've been a villain for long."

@bodeika said:

"Come serve her breakfast for Omah Lay’s birthday."

@popoo_jr said:

"I bet you don’t remember any of this if it happened to you you think say na play play."

@blaqk_ghost said:

"Na you be my lost brother my mama Dey talk about always."

@Hum4re said:

"Give her room and time to make it up to you in every way before striking."

@speedjeremie1 said:

"Wickedness."

@lorde_landre said:

"Make her see premium shege for relationship b4 you break her heart to pieces, after you break the heart finish then grind the particles to dust."

Omah Lay speaks on his Christian upbringing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Omah Lay had spoken about how he was raised a Christian.

The music star was a guest on media personality Wunmi Bello's show, and he talked about Christianity and Islam.

The 26-year-old, who earlier complained about love, said he got closer to God after he started to make money. He explained that he just started to believe in God and respect Him without getting religion involved.

