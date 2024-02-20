Like her father, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Nike Adeleke also knows and loves to dance

A video of the young lady dancing beautifully has surfaced online and got social media users talking

The clip showed her in body-fitted pants as she moved her body to the beat of the song playing in the background

Nike Adeleke, Davido's cousin, has elicited mixed reactions on social media after her dance video went viral online.

Nike is one of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke's children and singer B-Red's sibling.

People gushed over her physical looks. Photo Credit: @nikos_babiiu

In a viral TikTok video, the beautiful and curvy lady looked dapper in body-fitted outfits as she danced to the song Back It Up and Dump It (Dump Truck) by GC Eternal and Kinfolk Thugs.

An overjoyed Nike thrilled netizens with her body move. Her 14-second video has garnered over 100k views.

Some netizens were more focused on her physical beauty than her dance.

People gushed over Nike Adeleke's beauty

TM354 said:

"Ok let me asked you, did you run back to the house and do this while everyone else was out in the snow? lol."

Harry Jackson said:

"I love the way you work it! Very beautiful!"

Reeky ray said:

"Slay mama you are so beautiful God Watch over d Adeleke family lord please protect this beautiful family ❤️I love u Niko."

Zack said:

"The most beautiful lady I know on this app."

Chi said:

"Why was this entertaininggg lol, now I gotta go learn this."

Lizasscentroom said:

"Urghh you look SO good!!"

meet.mary said:

"Nike was definitely cheer captain!"

Teniola said:

"You look too good."

Gift said:

"Your aura is so beautiful gosh."

