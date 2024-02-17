Singer Portable has called out President Bola Tinubu over the increase in the price of commodities in the market

According to the 'Zazoo Zehh' crooner, since almost everything is now expensive, the cost of humans should also be high

Several social media users reacted to his video, reminding him that he campaigned for the popular politician

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has lent his voice to the incessant increase in the price of items in the market, as he laid the blame on President Bola Tinubu.

Portable increases performance fee, blames Tinubu for inflation. Image credit: @officialasiwajubat, @portablebaeby/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @foreverblogger on TikTok, Portable said that as the prices of items are increasing, so will the cost of humans. He further said that his performance fee has risen from N2.5m to N3.5m.

The singer, who has the frames of Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, in his office, said:

"Tinubu, no be you high fuel price? No be you high everything? Even garri sef don high. So, human being sef no go high? Last year, I dey request N2.5m. This year, I go add N1m more."

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Check out the video of Portable blaming Tinubu for the increase in the prices of commodities below:

Netizens react to Portable calling out Tinubu

Some people have shared their opinions on what the controversial singer said against Tinubu. Check out some of their reactions below:

@cceed ojodale echi nusa aka:

"I swear portable the trying oo."

@Mr Funny Dealer:

"Onijere portable.. No be u vote for him?"

@QEEN ADEJOKE HAMZAT:

"Them never beat you."

@deborahagbesime:

"No price control in Nigeria."

@game chef 1:

"Potable for life."

@Oluwabamishe:

"God bless and heal Nigeria."

@Folajimi:

"O ma shofo nii Portable. No be you dey campaign that time?"

@Kvng Jelly Frosh:

"Portable for life."

@Your_Ex_boy:

"No be say eja no ni ibu. Na we own Nigeria."

@__--Jay Man:

"Yeah, bro nah so you talk now Akoyi Tinubu Abeg o bro no vex."

@toyobaby20:

"No be u talk say Eja lonibu."

@Teefundz:

"No be you campaign for hamm?"

Portable shares reason for endorsing Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable had revealed he was given money to declare his full support for the All Progressives Congress and Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

He also made claims that he was once paid to insult Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the past which he did very well.

Furthermore, he said that his attackers should allow him to do his job.

Source: Legit.ng