Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar Wizkid trends online after photos of him at the graduation party of Oge Elemelu

Oge is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire and CEO of United Bank of Africa, Tony Elumelu, and she recently graduated from the University in the U.K

Fans have reacted to the pictures of Wizkid attending the sip and paint of Tony Elumelu's daughter's graduation

Nigerians can't help but react to the trending photos of internationally renowned music superstar, Wizkid attending a sip and paint hosted by Tony Elumelu for his daughter, Oge.

The sip and paint bash is the graduation party thrown by Tony Elumelu to celebrate his daughter who recently graduated from the university in the United Kingdom.

Wizkid trends online after pictures of him attending the sip-and-paint graduation party of Tony Elumelu's daughter, Oge, went viral. Photo credit: @tonyelumelu

Source: Instagram

Fans of the internationally famous Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, couldn't help but gush at the star power Tony Elumelu possessed to be able to get Wizzy to attend a graduation for his daughter.

Some were even left more amazed after discovering it was a sip-and-paint party, not even the graduation bash proper.

See the viral photos below:

See the comments the viral photos stirred online

@yhemo_lee:

"Sip and paint? Na him wiz show so oh lord I must make this money and stay humble."

@richygold_:

"Only tony elumelu can make wizkid attend a graduation ceremony. Old money!"

@okolifortune:

"When a big man travels to attend the graduation party of a billionaire’s daughter, it’s not necessarily about the daughter - it’s an investment into strategic relationships."

@ayojahofficial:

"And my brother graduate yesterday WizKid no come him party!!!!"

@prospersplug:

"If this babe jam me she must fall in love."

@cubana_whitelion:

"Sip and paint naim wizkid come o!! Imagine if she wan do party… there’s money and then THERES MONEY."

@tee_ima:

"Elemelu don buy out wizkid. He’s always at their family gatherings."

@oli_ekun:

"Sorry I couldn't make it, my chair. I had to quickly handle business with Femi. Congratulations to Oge and the family."

@enna__ameh:

"Wizkid came for Sip and Paint? God i see what you are doing for Others. Do my own soon."

@sheyi_tunes:

"See as this girl dey see wizkid anyhow Dey touch am…….. some girls dream…. But na hin papa cause am sha…. So go home and go and challenge your own papa ooo why he no make money and get back to me what he say."

Source: Legit.ng