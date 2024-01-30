An ex-corper who completed her NYSC program has been thrown into confusion after discovering she is expecting a baby

The pregnant lady confessed to dating a man during her NYSC but needs advice on what to do as her dad wants her to study overseas

Her story elicited mixed reactions on social media with many people sharing their thoughts on what she should do

A month after passing out from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program, a Nigerian lady found out she is pregnant.

The ex-corper took to social media to seek advice on the next line of action, revealing that her father wants her to further her studies abroad.

Techie Ekwutosinam Ada Nsukka shared the lady's message on Facebook, which was sent to her DM, but did not give out her name.

According to the unidentified lady, she was put in a family way by a man she dated during her national service.

Ekwutosinam's Facebook post read:

"Good evening ma, please hide my ID... I dated a guy during my NYSC. I passed out last month. I just found out I'm pregnant and my dad wants me to further my studies abroad. I don't know what to do. I can't miss this opportunity please I need advice from your followers."

People offered advice to the ex-corper

Nneoma Joy Page said:

"Someone who is done with NYSC still asking this kind of question so what do want to hear from us do wetin dey your mind yeye."

Ogechi Owoh said:

"You know exactly what to do dear, no be for our mouth you go hear am."

Somfechukwu Valentine Okany said:

"Travel with the pregnancy.

"Let the child become a citizen.

"If you have a family in abroad where you can stay, then it's better.

"After delivery, you can embark on your studies."

Zeetah Nzeogu said:

"Pls travel with the pregnancy or wait give birth and continue your travel."

Blessing Akuakanwa said:

"Don’t bring a child you’re not ready to have into this world.

"Kids are very very tasking and it’s best to have your life figured out first before having them to lessen the burden."

Chibuike Raphael Udoji said:

"This one dey find an accomplice for that thing wey dey her mind to do... Abeg, born am oh."

