lifestyle influencer Sophia Momodu addressed the rumours of her owning a fake Hermes handbag

Legit.ng previously reported that a devoted fan of Afrobeats star Davido accused the mum of one of flaunting a fake Herms bag

A few days after that, Sophia came online to announce that the French brand gave her some sort of special recognition

Sophia Momodu has slammed a die-hard fan of her baby daddy and Afrobeats singer Davido, who ridiculed and accused her of displaying a fake Hermes bag.

Sophia had taken to social media to share lovely images of herself wearing a brown Hermes designer bag, but the troll, identified as @hayce30bg, took it upon himself to confirm the legitimacy of the bag by contacting the designer company on Instagram.

He uploaded a screenshot of his conversation with Hermes, asking if Sophia's bag was the original design. In response, they shared a photo of their version of the bag, which was similar to Sophia's.

Sophia went online almost a week after the callout to announce that Hermes had contacted her and offered to gift her some designer products.

She wrote:

"Good morning, I just wanna say thank you for that fake convo.. you intended to hurt me instead you liberated me. Listen, You were chosen to be a spiteful hateful spirit, I'm so grateful."

"I learned things I couldn't have learned any other way, pushed me into my destiny.. out of my comfort zone. I've learned that I have more power than I thought I had. I'm stronger than I thought I was. You were chosen to be an opp. Thank you for being the hater you have been in my life.

"The enemy's been working overtime & Gods been laughing."

See her tweet below

Netizens react to Sophia Momodu's callout.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Sanney_Sandra:

"I love you sm Sophiaaaa! Keep being the amazing being that you are."

@taiwodada43:

"Your success keeps giving them headache, never stop dear, keep shining."

@justfunher:

"Sometimes in life our haters subtly pushes us to our greater heights. That’s why we need to be thankful for both the positive and negative cos in turn they all shape us into our very best."

@gbey_mie:

"Haters should keep on hating,you’re my lover so I’ll keep loving you."

@HassanaNene:

"Keep soaring higher breaking limits."

