A video of three female corp members catwalking with their babies has sent social media users into a frenzy

The woman sported their khaki trousers on white as they first flaunted their baby bumps with so much joy

Social media users gushed over the lovely showcase of the NYSC mums and celebrated with them

Three female corp members, who were previously pregnant, have warmed hearts with their post-pregnancy showcase.

In a short clip, the unidentified ladies flaunted their baby bumps as they walked in their NYSC uniforms, howbeit not the complete outfit.

The ladies catwalked with their babies. Photo Credit: @vicktoria_jay

Source: TikTok

Their 'baby bump walk' was followed up with a slow-motion catwalk scene of the new mums with their newborns.

Each one wore a smile as they walked closer to the camera before breaking into a dance as a trending song 'On Colos' played in the background.

Social media users expressed joy at the women's babies display.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail the NYSC mums

AmyGC said:

"Wow congratulations,God Abeg oo."

Ighomenaj said:

"Congratulations I tap from your blessings."

user10168498067533 said:

"I tap from your grace amen I pray u deliver safely and also a healthy baby amen."

mickkyoma109 said:

"Pregnancy switch the fair lady.

"Congratulations more to come."

MR HOW TO said:

"Una plan am?congrats ooo...buh how come na Same day?"

THICK--MHE said:

"This made me smile.

"Award winning video ooh."

Tj posh said:

"He go too sweet if the children still wear khaki and white."

annchidalu said:

"Aaaaww this is really beautiful congratulations to you guys."

EX-NYSC member delivers quintuplets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an ex-corp member had delivered quintuplets.

According to a story shared on Facebook by Okoye Ifeoma Obi, the mum welcomed three boys and 2 girls. The huge blessing received by Chidimma is coming after eight years of childlessness.

Part of the story reads:

"Women are strong mehnnnn. Five Babies at once. Omo I tap ooo,na just two I want oo. This is a Good News Coming Out Of Anambra State. Congratulations to Chidimma Amaechi who delivered Quintuplets in Awka to the glory of God. She delivered 3 boys and 2 girls at Life Hospital Awka, Anambra state. This is worth celebrating."

Source: Legit.ng