Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young girl expressing unhappiness over living in Canada

In the clip, she complained to her mother, saying she desired to return to Nigeria, her home country

Many Nigerians were amused by her request and made jokes out of it, while others offered her parents advice

In a video seen on X, a little girl cried out to her mum, saying she was not happy living abroad.

The girl's request startled her mum and she had to stoop to the kid's level to talk to her.

The girl said she was unhappy living in Canada. Photo Credit: @freshgisthub

Source: Twitter

"I am not happy. I want to go to Nigeria," the kid insisted in a clip shared by @freshgisthub.

Her mum wondered why she didn't like it in Canada and promised to take her to Nigeria when she got older.

A man in the background also buttressed her mum's promise, saying she would be taken to Nigeria when she is older.

The clip has stirred reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over the kid's request

@IsdoreChima said:

"It’s not easy for kids, it’s so traumatic for them especially when their parents aren’t playing the role of close parenting.

"Parents need to make them their friends, play with them, be very close to them, and always take them out to the park to play, it’s very boring for adults let alone kids."

@GistAdmirer said:

"The Nigeria that's trending because of hardship. Hope you de meant."

@AGINAS said:

"Eyaaa may he be consoled and get used the the environment soon.

"But normally those kids have to be brought back home to familiarize themselves with African culture before being taken out of the country."

@village7village said:

"Dey there oo make them no kidnap you. Niaja is a happy place with too many uncertainties."

@Okediintech2023 said:

"No worry baby if you grow you go understand why you mama bring you there."

@BlessedOdoba said:

"He shouldn’t worry. Someday he’s definitely going to visit. I’m sure he’s bored."

At airport, girl tells mum she doesn't want to relocate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had told her mum at an airport that she doesn't want to travel abroad.

In a video shared by @priscabeauty11 on TikTok, the girl alongside her siblings told their mother that they did not want to leave Nigeria.

The mother pleaded with her children that the holidays were over and it was time to return to their country of base, Italy.

In a bid to lighten up their moods, she told them that they would return to Nigeria this year ending for the Christmas holiday. The kids, however, kept sober faces and remained insistent on their decision to stay back in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng