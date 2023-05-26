A mother who has welcomed twin babies has shared a video on TikTok showing her pregnancy journey

The video, which has received more than 498,000 views, shows that the woman had a very large baby bump

The video quickly ballooned on the platform, attracting congratulatory comments from other users

A woman who just gave birth to twins has posted a video showing her baby bump.

The woman's protruding tummy has made her short video go viral, receiving 498,000 views on TikTok after it was posted by @mummychi.

The woman with a big baby bump gave birth to twin babies. Photo credit: TikTok/@mummychi.

Source: TikTok

Heavily pregnant woman takes a walk with difficulty

In the video, the woman was seen taking a walk with her big belly, preventing her from walking as fast as she should.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She wore a shimmery stretchy dress, with her belly shooting out.

In a separate video, the woman was seen with her husband as they took photos in a studio.

This time, her baby bump was more visible as she wore a shirt with its button open to show her tummy's size.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of woman with big baby bump

A lot of congratulatory messages are pouring in for her. A person suggested she employs someone to help her hold her tummy while she walks.

@benedictapaintsil said:

"I'm dying to walk the way you are walking. God please bless me with miracle babies. Congrats ma for safe delivery."

@Gift Ade commented:

"Then, after all this, one man will now ask me what I bring to the table. Blood will flow in the house that day… congratulations ma, and more strength."

@Active said:

"Abeg employ person wey go dey help you hold the belle for bottom anytime you dey walk. God is wonderful."

Young mother shows her body after giving birth

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother showed how her body looked before she got pregnant.

In a video she posted, the woman looked fit and shapely before becoming heavy with child.

Her body changed during pregnancy and after she gave birth. The woman who has started recovering shared her three weeks postpartum photos.

Source: Legit.ng