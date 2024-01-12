Barely six days after NNPCL announced a N200k PMS voucher to Mummy Zee, the couple stormed one of the corporation's stations to claim it

Mummy Zee and her husband's fortune witnessed a drastic turnaround in hours after she was criticised online for saying she wakes up at 4:50 am to cook for her hubby

Mixed reactions have trailed pictures of the couple at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited station

Deborah Loveth Olaki, popularly known as Mummy Zee, stormed one of NNPCL's stations with her husband, Abiola Adebisi, to redeem their N200k PMS voucher.

On Saturday, NNPCL announced the PMS voucher gift as they joined many other Nigerians in making pledges to Mummy Zee and her husband.

In a tweet on X on Thursday, Mummy Zee shared pictures from her visit to one of NNPCL's stations with her hubby.

"First stop:

"A visit to @nnpclimited to redeem our 200,000 naira pms voucher.

"Zion just woke up and was booting. @AbiolaAdebisi7," she wrote.

Speaking on their visit on X, Mummy Zee's husband described it as glorious. He wrote:

"We were at @nnpclimited and it was glorious. @_Debbie_OA."

People hailed Mummy Zee and her husband

@olamideoficiall said:

"Mummy Zee, it's obvious that you need a PA. Don't worry, I'm available and my salary is just 300k."

@afrisagacity said:

"Kudos on your win, Debbie. It’s also lovely to see that NNPC redeemed their pledge this time, unlike the “promise and fail” nature of most Nigerian govt agencies.

"That said, make good use of the voucher. It should be able to serve you for long, if you do.

"Hope this helps."

@Im___wayne said:

"Rich man picking go think say na BigBrother winner."

@DukeDarls said:

"Business idea that I got for you is to turn all these fame and engagement to a brand, you can easily turn a relationship coach.

"Teach women how to care for their man, how to build a home, at first they like it but with time everybody will come back to reality that you’re now a brand and a personality.

"Start writing content about how to build a successfully relationship and he to remain a woman of value, you have already showed this quality, you’re only gonna refine and monetize it now."

@yunusxonline said:

"Madam Deborah and her family has started enjoying her free fuel courtesy of NNPC-L."

Mummy Zee and hubby offered land and house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mummy Zee and her husband were offered land and a new house.

In a tweet on X, the company offered the rave-of-the-moment couple land in one of their estates in Ibadan to celebrate their love story.

In addition to the massive support Nigerians have shown Mummy Zee, a man offered the couple a three-bedroom bungalow. The man, @numberonetweep, hailed Mummy Zee as a good woman, saying she deserved everything coming her way.

