A real estate company in Nigeria has offered to make Mummy Zee and her husband, Abiola Adebisi, joint landowners

Joining a long list of well-meaning Nigerians and companies, a man has also offered the couple a house

Mummy Zee earned the admiration of many people for sharing how she sacrifices for her husband, who is a maths teacher

Deborah Loveth, popularly known as Mummy Zee or Debbie, is set to become a landowner with her husband as a real estate company has made them an offer.

In a tweet on X, the company offered the rave-of-the-moment couple land in one of their estates in Ibadan to celebrate their love story.

Mummy Zee is being hailed for being a good wife. Photo Credit: @Kemsan_acres, @numberonetweep, @_Debbie_OA

Source: Twitter

"Hi, @_Debbie_OA.

"Seeing you’d love to be a landowner, we are excited to make you and your husband joint landowners in one of our estates in Ibadan.

"Kindly send us a DM and we can sort out the details.

Man offers the couple a bungalow

In addition to the massive support Nigerians have shown Mummy Zee, a man offered the couple a three-bedroom bungalow.

The man, @numberonetweep, hailed Mumy Zee as a good man, saying she deserved everything coming her way. He wrote:

"Good day @_Debbie_OA, I'm giving out this 3 bedroom bungalow to you and your husband, you’re a good woman and you deserve everything coming your way .

"Happy New Year."

Some netizens, however, accused @numberonetweep of chasing clout with the bungalow offer. This allegation has not been proven at the time of this report.

See the company's tweet below:

See the man's tweet below:

Nigerians hail Mummy Zee

@WpFactory1 said:

"This blessing is limitless ."

@cutemorhii said:

"And God come through again.

"God wey do yours should do mine too oo."

@TheHolyman_ said:

"I don tap into all your grace o Debbie. This year must be my year too."

@Emmbee_brown said:

"Please do quick and grab the land. I will come up with a beautiful Architectural design."

@Inno4Chi said:

"@InibeheEffiong should represent you as solicitor please, as he has promised to support."

@greatchemical said:

"The Grace this woman carries, is amazing grace!!"

@drpenking said:

"See how previous tweets can save someone’s life. Some women’s previous tweets na breast full."

NNPCL gives Mummy Zee PMS voucher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that NNPCL had offered Mummy Zee a PMS voucher worth N200k.

This was disclosed in a tweet on X made via the corporation's verified handle. NNPCL tagged @_Debbie_OA, saying the gesture was to celebrate her love story, which initially earned her criticism from some sections of netizens.

The corporation said she could redeem the voucher in any of its over 900 retail stations nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng