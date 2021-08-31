A Nigerian pastor of Winners Chapel is in the news after he received a big car from a church member

The brand new vehicle reportedly worth N55m was given as a farewell gift to him as he was transferred to another station

Many Nigerians who reacted to the development on Instagram said the clergyman deserves it all going by his wondrous acts

A member of Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) has gifted one of the pastors in the commission a brand new Cruiser Prado car worth N55 million.

The pastor, Chris Abraham, was given the car as a goodbye gift after the man of God was transferred from his station in Abuja to another state.

Many people reacted to the gift online. Photo source: Church Gist

Source: Facebook

A reward for service

Church Gist gathered that the car was given to the pastor by a member who is popularly known by the nickname, Major Mega.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In its Facebook post, it said:

"The vehicle, a land cruiser is the latest of its series. Church Gist gathered that the price of 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser in Nigeria including landing cost is from N55 million (55,000,000) Naira or $110,000..."

He deserves it

Many Nigerians reacted to the news when it hit Instagram. Below are some of their comments:

_cerinne said:

"A reward for impact."

lenpink5 said:

"Pastor Chris Abraham is a nice man naturally he deserves dis congratulations sir."

l.tobiloba said:

"Church members are free to make personal gifts to ministers. At least, he did not gift himself using church funds."

patience.abechi1 said:

"My pastor, passionate lover of God! You all need to meet him."

lolly_fundz said:

"This is how major pastors get there money not tithe and offering!"

naija_fashiondesigners said:

"Me waiting for people that will come and talk rubbish now."

Why we sack many pastors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the general overseer of Living Faith Church spoke on issues surrounding the massive sack of pastors.

Bishop Oyedepo said that when the church employed more than 7,000 pastors at once, social media never talked about it.

Speaking on those they relieved of their duties, he said the commission has no preacher who is a failure, saying the sacked people were unfruitful.

The bishop said:

"We have more employees in this organisation than most of the states."

Source: Legit Newspaper