A young Nigerian man has shown off the architectural pleasing house he built for himself in 2023

The wealthy man took his family members to his site as he inspected his building project till it was done

Many Nigerians "tapped" into the man's blessings when they saw how majestic the building looked on completion

A young Nigerian man had many people wishing they were him after he built a lovely house.

He (@goldie_rich_empire) showed people the construction process from where the foundation trenches were dug. His family members were present.

The man and his family members visited his building site. Photo source: @goldie_rich_empire

Source: TikTok

Automatic toilet seat and stone-coated roofs

After he had taken the house to the lintel level, he spent millions on Gerald stone-coated roofing material for the house.

The building was also painted white to achieve great beauty. The man installed a golden-colour automatic water closet in its toilet. He tested how the lid closed and opened smoothly.

According to popular Nigerian marketplace JiJi, the price for the sensor automatic seat is between N500k and N700k.

itzfaithfulgold said:

"Congratulations the lord dat did urs will do mine."

oluwadollar516 said:

"Congratulation and God will also do it for me."

Prince said:

"Congratulations brother man. In the name of Jesus Christ i tap from your blessings this year Amen."

Chi Edward said:

"Congratulations to you and your new house is blessed."

chinnyAsian said:

"Congratulations I tap from this."

KING J OFFICIAL said:

"Congratulations bro the God that did it for you will also remember us."

Laura Liftted said:

"A very big Congratulations More wins."

Fatima30bgfan said:

"Congratulations may my brother's tap from your blessings."

user8372482901108 said:

"Am next in line in Jesus Christ name amen congratulations."

THE ONLY said:

"God I want to achieve all this year please bless me."

mmesobeauty said:

"Congratulations to you and I claim it in Jesus name amen."

